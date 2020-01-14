‘You’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 3; Here’s Who’s Returning

In a surprise to no one, Netflix has officially ordered You Season 3. The third season of the hit drama series is expected to air sometime in 2021, and will consist of 10 episodes.

You began its life as an adaptation of the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name that aired on Lifetime, hailing from executive producers Sera Gamble (The Magicians) and Greg Berlanti (every TV show under the sun). While the first season was well-reviewed, ratings were limited due to Lifetime’s limited audience. However, when that first season popped up on Netflix, the show’s popularity surged. Shortly thereafter, despite the fact that Lifetime had renewed the show for Season 2, it was announced that the series would be moving to Netflix for the rest of its small-screen life.

You Season 2 debuted on Netflix just after Christmas this year and drew some strong notices, so it’s no surprise that the streaming service has renewed the series for a third season. Penn Badgley will be returning as Joe alongside Victoria Pedretti’s Love, who made her debut in Season 2. Gamble will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Berlanti executive producing.

But just as You Season 2 switched locations from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, You Season 3 will be shifting to the suburbs. That plot twist was teased by Gamble, who confirmed the third season would find Joe trying to adjust to his life in this new environment:

“We would move the lens for a Season 3, because one of the things that we like about this show is that Joe dives into a different fishbowl every season… Culturally, he’s going somewhere totally different. And his problems are totally different in Season 3.”

