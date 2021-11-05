Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for You Season 3.If there was one plot twist I really didn't see coming at the end of You Season 3, it was that I would come to love Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary Conrad (Travis Van Winkle).

The third season of the binge-worthy Netflix thriller You dropped on October 15 after a nearly two-year break since Season 2. The highly anticipated new season brought back returning characters including, of course, the iconic murderous duo, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), as well as introducing a cast of compelling new characters such as the long-awaited mystery woman Natalie Engler (Michaela McManus), a librarian named Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), and the Quinn-Goldberg's new neighbor, the naive 19-year-old college student Theo (Dylan Arnold) who quickly becomes infatuated with Love. But there were two characters in particular who made a lasting impression and, to everyone's surprise, quickly became fan favorites, and that is none other than the king and queen of Madre Linda, mommy blogger extraordinaire Sherry Conrad and the "Master of Self-Optimization" himself, her husband Cary Conrad.

Right off the bat, the Conrads seem like the quintessential California suburbanites. Sherry serves up "mommy blog" tips with a condescending smile; Cary maintains an almost inhumanly perfect physique and encourages Joe to "embrace his inner beast." Together, Sherry and Cary are the ultimate spokespersons for living your best life, packaged in a phony, shallow performance they preach as "authenticity." Even so, Sherry and Cary — despite their privileged, pretentious facade — are not unwatchable. Cary, in fact, serves up some of this season's finest one-liners ("If you don't want to fuck yourself, how is someone going to want to fuck you, my man?"), and proves to be so unbelievably committed to helping Joe access his inner beast that he is genuinely and profoundly proud of Joe for literally almost killing him in the woods.

Even Sherry, who quickly cemented herself as the season's "villain" (obviously not taking into account Joe and Love) with her backhanded compliments and her painfully fake performance of the grieving neighbor (#NatalieComeHome) becomes strangely endearing; the perfect consumer we love to hate. Together, Sherry and Cary seem like the illusion of the perfect suburban couple who reign over Madre Linda with their sugar-free keto lifestyle and expensive athleisure apparel. It isn't until Joe and Love accept Sherry and Cary's offer to swing that the Conrads start to become something more.

Sherry and Cary do not fail to provide some much-needed comic relief as they introduce Joe and Love to the polyamorous lifestyle, especially Cary, who welcomes Joe to his sacred ritual of getting himself off while appreciating his own reflection in the mirror. But the Conrads aren't just a humorous reprieve, but emblems of sex-positivity who may have in fact figured out the key to making their marriage a happy and healthy one — something that Love and Joe could only dream of, but are clearly not capable of ever achieving. Sherry and Cary have fully embraced their identities as sexual beings ("Some don’t understand that a bisexual man is a truly optimized man") and they take their lifestyle seriously and responsibly, presenting Joe and Love with a very thorough nondisclosure agreement and an open Q&A session addressing STIs, menstruation, and levels of comfort. At this point, there is still the possibility that perhaps Sherry and Cary's marriage really may be a facade because we haven't seen them truly behind closed doors without an audience. And yet, it certainly doesn't seem like it. Instead, Sherry and Cary seem to have figured out what Joe and Love have not: how to maintain a marriage built on trust and camaraderie.

When Love, in another unhinged act of unpredictability, lashes out at Joe for "forcing" her to kill Natalie, Sherry and Cary put on a nearly flawless performance when Joe and Love return to the bedroom in hopes that they didn't hear Love's very loud confession. In yet another moment that defies our expectations, the Conrads, accustomed to a cushy, privileged lifestyle, don't immediately cower in fear in the face of danger. Instead, they quickly come up with a plan to split up and take Joe and Love on separately, a plan that shows extreme confidence and trust in their partner. One might expect Sherry, being a momfluencer with seemingly no real skills whatsoever, to act as a damsel in distress, but as Cary tells Joe, Sherry knows krav maga. The Conrads are not ones to back down so easily.

Even so, they are not so lucky. Sherry and Cary become the first couple to be locked in Joe's (and now Love's) cage. Love is confident that Sherry and Cary will turn on each other, and despite the fact that Sherry and Cary seem to have a fairly solid marital foundation, we can't help but wonder if she's right. When the chips are down and the Conrads don't have an audience, especially in a dire situation, their true colors will have to show. It turns out, they do show, and Sherry and Cary defy our expectations yet again.

Joe can see what Love does not: in their own bizarre way, Sherry and Cary bring out the best in each other. They are locked in a cage with seemingly no way out, which would be the perfect opportunity to immediately unleash whatever "true" selves they are harboring under that ritzy, granola lifestyle. True, the tension certainly does rise when Cary accidentally grazes Sherry's ear with a bullet, leading to one of the best comedic exchanges of the season ("I'm a feminist...who grazed you!"), which in turn leads Sherry to accidentally shoot him in the leg. Even so, Sherry and Cary's time in the cage reveals the truth about their marriage. And you know what? It really is rock solid.

Sherry and Cary rely on a "colored flag" communication technique, showing their total commitment to open communication with each other, even in a life or death situation where emotions are running high and the stakes are deadly. This is in stark contrast to Joe and Love, who have, amidst the never-ending list of problems in their relationship, major communication issues that no therapist in the world could possibly solve. Sherry and Cary in many ways prove to be the unexpected foils to Joe and Love. They seem like the epitome of a shallow couple, a clear portrait of phony "authenticity," but in reality, they are more genuine than Joe and Love could ever hope to be.

The scenes in the cage with the Conrads are a perfect blend of comedy and suspense, but most importantly, they are unexpectedly lovely. Cary tells Sherry he has loved every single version of her. Joe has only ever loved (or, what Joe believes to be love) one version of Love, the "perfectly imperfect girl" he met at the market, but when he truly saw her, he was revolted. Joe doesn't love any version of Love. The only version of Love he ever saw was the version he crafted in his own mind — a girl who never existed in the first place.

Sherry and Cary's escape from the cage is akin to a hero's triumphant victory in the face of insurmountable obstacles. In their final appearance, they are — ever appropriately — delivering a Ted Talk on how they became not prisoners, but masters of their own cage. This time, instead of rolling our eyes in exasperation at Madre Linda's "it" couple, we can't help but roll our eyes in fondness at the couple who defeated Joe and Love Quinn-Goldberg and became this season's MVP couple.

