Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti's Love Quinn are back in the trailer of Season 3 of You, Netflix’s smash hit psychological thriller series. After moving away from the city at the end of Season 2, the couple will struggle with suburban life as they deal with their killer impulses and the need to look normal.

The new trailer reintroduces us to Joe and Love as the couple tries to build a new boring life for the baby that’s coming. But, unfortunately, normality doesn’t suit the couple, and it doesn’t take long for Joe to go back to his obsessive habits as he falls in love with a neighbor. As for Love, her impulsiveness tears her marriage apart as she lets jealousy feed into her own destructive behavior. But it’s like they always say, a family that slays together stays together, and the dark secrets of both Joe and Love forces them to stay together, at least as long as they can control the urge of killing each other.

Joe’s new romantic interest in Season 3 will be played by Michaela McManus, who played the part of Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill. Other new cast members for Season 3 include Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle, with Saffron Burrows returning as Love's mother.

You began its life on Lifetime before being picked up by Netflix and becoming one of its biggest success stories. According to the streaming platform, 54 million viewers checked out Season 2 in the first four weeks after it was released in December 2019. We’ll soon see if Season 3 can repeat the feat, as our favorite killer couple comes back right in time for Halloween.

All 10 episodes of Season 3 of You are set to drop on Netflix on October 15. Check out the new trailer below:

