Victoria Pedretti Teases ‘You’ Season 3 and Hopes of Exploring Love’s Hysteria
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of You, “Love, Actually.”]
It’s still hard to believe that The Haunting of Hill House marked Victoria Pedretti’s first major screen credit. The role of Nell Crain requires some significant range and heavy lifting, with Pedretti finding great success in Nell’s more hopeful moments, and also giving viewers an emotional wallop through the pure terror and devastation the character experiences. Hill House alone immediately suggested that the more Pedretti we get on screen, the better. Then, sure enough, Pedretti proved as much starring opposite Penn Badgley in You Season 2.
While on Collider Ladies Night in celebration of the big release of The Haunting of Bly Manor, Pedretti took a moment to look back on making the jump from Hill House to You, specifically focusing on what Love required of her that Nell didn’t:
“I think a lot more imaginative work in terms of understanding the world in which she was existing in. There was a lot more discomfort in regards to clothes. Everything was a lot more restrictive. And it’s just all of the artifice. She’s very presentational and Nell is not. So it was more working on and understanding what she’s trying to convey while simultaneously understanding what’s going on underneath.”
We did find out that Netflix officially renewed the show back in January, but the pandemic has sparked some serious uncertainty regarding when (and if) we’ll see new installments of our favorite series. As far as You is concerned, according to Pedretti, it does seem like things are heading in the right direction:
“We’re tiptoeing towards working now. I know that we have some meetings coming up and whatnot, but things are starting to come together for production to start.”
As Pedretti teased earlier, much of Season 2 sees Love putting on a show in a sense, never revealing her true self until Episode 9, “P.I. Joe.” Turns out, Joe isn’t the only master stalker and manipulator on You. Not only was Love the one pulling the strings on their budding relationship all along, but she’s a murderer, too. Now that Love’s true colors have been revealed to the audience and to Joe, Season 3 could afford Pedretti the opportunity to dig into qualities of Love’s that were bubbling under the surface all along. Here’s what she said when asked what she’s most looking forward to tapping into more in the new season:
“Yeah, the hysteria. I mean, it was always happening. She was always kind off off her rocker consistently, even before the large reveal at the end of the season. But yeah, I just love when her and Joe are just going at it, you know? With all the hypocrisy. It’s kind of hysterical. I really want to venture more into that.”
While we wait for further updates on You Season 3, be sure to catch another stellar performance from Pedretti in The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is now streaming on Netflix. Also, be sure to keep an eye out for Pedretti’s full episode of Collider Ladies Night dropping later this week!
