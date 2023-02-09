'You' Season 4 Cast and Character Guide: Who Are the New Additions to the Netflix Series

"Hey, you!" Netflix's top serial killer is at it again in You Season 4. Everywhere Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) goes the body count doubles. After his partner in crime, Love (Victoria Pedretti), was killed at the end of Season 3, nothing can prevent him from pursuing a new target. This means that he must repeat the cycle by moving to a new location, fabricating a new identity, and doing whatever it takes to attract his newfound romantic interest (even if things don't end well). Yet, different from the previous seasons, we have already met Joe's latest obsession. His co-worker at the library in Season 3, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), remains on the protagonist's radar. Given that she has fled with her daughter to Europe by the end of the previous season, Joe will make his utmost priority to hunt her down. With another setting as the backdrop to this insane storyline, there comes the need for fresh faces that will be a part of the serial killer's social circle in that location. Since there are a few additions to the cast in You Season 4, here is a guide to who plays who in the next chapter of the popular Netflix drama.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore

Joe Goldberg might've lived in New York and L.A., but it didn't take long for him to start over in a new location under a different identity. After faking his own death at the end of Season 3, the protagonist has embraced his passion for literature, by becoming a university professor in England. Now, everyone in his work environment and social pool knows him as Jonathan Moore. Despite his urge to prove that he is a good person, the serial killer returns to his old habits when his close contacts, a.k.a the UK elite, are taken down one by one.

Penn Badgley might've gained notoriety onscreen as Dan Humphrey in the OG Gossip Girl, but the actor has reached another level of recognition as the infamous anti-hero in You. The actor also appeared in two coming-of-age classics: Easy A and John Tucker Must Die.

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy

Marienne was first introduced in Season 3 as Joe's librarian co-worker and the last person that the character was obsessed with. After being warned by Love to run away, she left with her daughter to Paris, and from what we can tell by the trailer, it won't be long before Marienne reunites with Joe. Will his obsession for her wear off when another target comes to his attention?

Tati Gabrielle plays Marienne in You and the actress has recently starred in another Netflix production, an anthology entitled Kaleidoscope. Before this, she was part of the main cast of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Owl House.

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

There is a new female lead in the series and her name is Kate. She is an art gallery director who doesn't mind being upfront with those around her. Different from her boyfriend, the character does perceive her wealth as all fun and games. Although Kate and Joe don't see eye to eye when they first meet, she is bound to become one of Joe's next romantic interests.

Charlotte Ritchie might be a new addition to the You ensemble, but she has made a name for herself on British TV. Some of her most notable projects to date are Ghosts, Feel Good, and Call the Midwife.

Stephen Hagan as Malcolm

Malcolm is Kate's boyfriend, and he is the life of the party. Aside from being a university professor like Joe, he is also part of a wealthy friend group. It is through Malcolm's connections that Joe joins the Oxford society. Yet, little does he know that his colleague is in reality a serial killer that might be too interested in his relationship with Kate.

Other than his role in You, Stephen Hagan has starred in various small-screen productions, including BBC's The Cut and Stan Lee's Lucky Man.

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

If the L.A. influencers weren't enough for Joe to handle, Lady Phoebe and her boyfriend Adam will surely make things even more complicated. For starters, Lady Phoebe is a UK socialite that garners attention everywhere she goes. Since she and Adam live out a very public romance, they are always spotted together, and their followers can't help but consider their relationship picture-perfect. Will their superficial lifestyle eventually hit Joe's nerves?

Tilly Keeper plays the socialite in the Netflix series, and she is known for her role as Louise Mitchell in the British soap opera EastEnders.

Lukas Gage as Adam Pratt

Other than Joe, Adam Pratt is one of the few Americans that will be a part of Season 4. A typical nepo baby, the character comes from a rich family from the East Coast. As the sole heir to his family's fortune, Adam tries as much as possible to make his parents proud. He is also dating Lady Phoebe, which only elevates his social status.

Lukas Gage has officially transitioned from HBO to Netflix as he stars in You's latest season. Before playing Joe's friend turned rival, he also participated in the first seasons of Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose

An emerging politician, Rhys Montrose catches Joe's attention with his compelling memoir about his journey coming out of poverty and becoming one of the wealthiest members of the Oxford society. Although he is close to the rest of the aristocratic group, his past will often draw a barrier between his perspective and that of his peers when it comes to money.

Before landing a role in the Netflix series, Ed Speleers played recurring characters in period dramas such as Outlander and Downton Abbey.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia

To complete the typical university layout, Nadia steps in as the teacher's pet. As an aspiring writer, she takes Joe/Jonathan's classes very seriously and her intelligence does not go unnoticed. With time, Nadia not only becomes one of Joe's favorite students but also keeps him grounded from all the rich members of the Oxford society.

Like Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman also starred in EastEnders before playing Nadia in You Season 4.

Ben Wiggins as Roald Walker-Burton

Another member of Joe's wealthy social circle, Roald Walker-Burton is one of Kate's best friends. Underneath his preppy look, the character has a dark side to him that he tries to hide.

This isn't the first time that Ben Wiggins joins a Netflix production. The actor is present on other of the streaming platform's popular shows, including The Sandman and The Witcher.

Aidan Cheng as Simon

Similarly to Kate, Simon and Joe don't hit it off. He is one of the few group members that doesn't embrace the protagonist with open arms. Simon is also an artist, and he is working with Kate to organize his art exhibition.

If you haven't seen Aidan Cheng onscreen before, you might want to add his previous projects to your watch list. The actor is in the cast of Silent Witness, The Girlfriend Experience, and Harlots.

Niccy Lin as Sophie

Sophie is Simon's sister and the daughter of a tech entrepreneur. It isn't a secret that her expensive taste is a result of her privilege. In addition, she is an influencer with millions of followers accessing her content daily.

Prior to playing Sophie in You Season 4, Niccy Lin participated in Hulu's The Great, Drifters, and Treadstone.