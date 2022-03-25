Earlier this week, it was announced that filming had begun on season four of the fan-favorite Netflix show You. Now, Deadline is reporting that star of the BBC comedy Ghosts, Charlotte Ritchie, has joined the cast for the show's fourth season.

You, based on the novel of the same name, follows the story of Joe (Penn Badgley), a man who would do anything for love, including stalk, harass, and murder whoever stands in his way. The series originally aired its first season in 2018 on Lifetime where it gained a cult following. The show then moved to Netflix for its second season in 2019, and was then renewed for a fourth season before the third even premiered in 2021.

Season 3 ended with Joe in France, after faking his death in the finale, in search of the woman who had most recently become the subject of his intense infatuations. Ritchie is said to be playing Kate, a smart woman who immediately becomes suspicious of Joe when he befriends her boyfriend. Kate is described as being a fiercely loyal and protective friend to her naive and wealthy best friend Lady Phoebe. She is also said to often take the role as “the adult in the room”. One can only imagine how much she and Joe will be butting heads in the upcoming season. Although, if seasons one through three are any indication, if she stands in his way to whoever has caught his eye, she is not long for this world.

While season 3 ended with Joe in Paris, Netflix has yet to give an official confirmation of the setting for the upcoming season. But, the casting of the London-born actress might be an indication that Joe will find himself somewhere in the U.K. Ritchie will be joining Badgley and The White Lotus’ Lukas Gage, who was announced to be joining the cast last month. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

Ritchie is likely best known for her roles in the BBC historical drama Call the Midwife and the hit BBC comedy Ghosts as well as guest roles on shows like Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, and The Other One. She has also previously worked with Netflix before on the series Feel Good. Ritchie can next be seen in the upcoming film Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet.

