Lukas Gage will need to start watching his back. According to Deadline, the Euphoria and The White Lotus star has been tapped to join the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s thriller series, You.

A series regular, Gage will be taking on the role of Adam. Coming from a wealthy and well-to-do family, Adam is somewhat of a black sheep. Although he thinks of himself as a successful businessman, he is anything but - especially in the eyes of his family. Maybe due to this lacking, Adam presents himself as a good friend and a kind human who knows how to throw one hell of a party.

However, like many characters on You, there is a darkness bubbling inside the young man, something he attempts to cover up through copious amounts of drugs and alcohol. Also like many of the personalities displayed on You, Adam’s true intentions are hidden from everyone.

A manipulative friend, Adam is also in a tumultuous relationship with an affluent woman. As the events of Season 4 unfold, viewers will begin to question whether the romance is just another facade in the new character’s life. Taking risk after risk, Adam’s thoughtless behavior will prove to be even more of a burden on his family than initially thought.

Known well for his roles in HBO shows, The White Lotus and Euphoria, the actor also nabbed a six-episode spanning role in Hulu’s Love, Victor. Fans of American Vandal will recognize the performer as high school teen, Brandon Galloway, who appeared in the first season of the Netflix series. Next up, Gage will be featured in Peacock’s limited series, Angelyne.

Along with his time in front of the camera, Gage recently worked as a co-writer alongside I Know What You Did Last Summer (2021) writer, Phoebe Fisher, to pen the film Down Low. The movie tapped Bonding writer, Rightor Doyle to direct and is heading into post-production.

During Season 3 of You, audiences looked on as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) set his sights on a new love interest (victim). After hoping for a fresh start in the suburbs of Madre Linda, Joe and his new wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), find anything but. Trying to stay centered on his new life as a husband and father, Joe’s eyes begin to focus on someone new who could be his true love. But, when Love’s own darkness begins to surface, what lengths will Joe go to in order to protect himself and the life that he is searching for?

Adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book of the same name, You has taken fans on a topsy turvy thrill ride over its three season run on Netflix. Seemingly outdoing itself with WTF moments in every new installment, the reveal of Gage and his character, Adam, tells us that Season 4 will be no different.

