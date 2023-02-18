'You' Season 4 is made up of an entirely new cast of characters, many of whom you will recognize from other projects.

'You' Season 4: 10 Best Movies and TV Shows Where You've Seen the New Cast Members

With the setting switching to London for Season 4 of the Netflix series You, things are also heating up for the protagonist Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley’s. Fans are already familiar with Badgley’s resume, which most notably includes the role of Dan in The CW teen drama Gossip Girl.

RELATED: Ranking The Best Episodes From Season 1-3 Of You

Tati Gabrielle, meanwhile, plays Marienne, one of the few returning characters from Season 3. She has had notable roles on The CW series The 100 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina while also appearing in Uncharted and Kaleidoscope. But the remaining cast members are mostly new faces to You, at least. Many of them might be recognizable from other projects.

10 Charlotte Ritchie — Kate

‘Call The Midwife’ (2012-)

While the English actor has mostly had roles in her home country, like the sitcom Ghosts and comedy Fresh Meat, she also starred in Call the Midwife, one of the best period dramas and historical shows on Netflix right now.

The BBC drama is set in the late 1950s and 1960s and follows midwives working in their local neighborhood. It tackles real-life historical events in themes and plotlines. Charlotte Ritchie played Nurse Barbara Gilbert from Seasons 4 through 7. Fans might have also noticed Ritchie’s short guest role in a 2019 episode of Doctor Who, where she played Lin.

9 Tilly Keeper — Lady Phoebe

‘EastEnders’ (1985-)

Another British actor, Tilly Keeper, is best known in North America for this new role, which is sure to raise her profile for other acting jobs. In Britain, however, she has been a mainstay on the small screen with a leading role as Louise Mitchell on the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders. She played the character from 2016 through 2020.

Keeper has been acting since 2004, first getting her start in commercials and working in stage productions. She has just over a dozen acting jobs to date on her resume, many including small roles, TV specials, and short films, but her star is clearly on the rise.

8 Ed Speleers — Rhys

‘Outlander’ (2014-), ‘Downtown Abbey’ (2010-2015)

Ed Speleers has had two major roles in his career that would be recognizable by many fans: he played the primary antagonist Stephen Bonnet in Outlander and James “Jimmy” Kent in Downton Abbey. Born in England, Speleers has worked in movies, television, and on stage, with his first big movie role as the lead in Eragon.

RELATED: You’s Joe Goldberg & 9 Other Terrifying TV Serial Killers

Speelers has a main role in the new season of Star Trek: Picard, though details about his character are under wraps. He’ll next appear in a romantic comedy on Netflix called Irish Wish alongside Lindsay Lohan.

7 Lukas Gage — Adam

‘The White Lotus’ (2021-)

Lukas Gage was part of one of the most memorable scenes in the first half of You’s fourth season when his sexual proclivities were revealed. Ironically, he was involved in a similar scene in the first season of The White Lotus, where he played a resort employee named Dillon, to whom Murray Bartlett’s Armond took an intense liking.

Those who might have missed The White Lotus, however, would also recognize Gage from Euphoria, where he plays Tyler in a recurring role, Love, Victor playing Derek (recurring in season 1 and guest in season 2), and American Vandal, which he was also in a recurring role as Brandon. He’ll next appear in another recurring role in the upcoming season of Fargo, one of the best shows on Hulu right now.

6 Ben Wiggins — Roald

‘Pennyworth’ (2019-2022), ‘The Witcher’ (2019-)

Fans may recognize Ben Wiggins as the character known as “Spanish” in a recurring role in the series Pennyworth. The character, who appeared in several episodes in the first season, was a SAS officer and a friend of the main character. Though his character died, he continued to appear through flashbacks and hallucinations.

Wiggins most recently appeared as Carl in two episodes of The Sandman as well as four episodes of the series Hollyoaks. He has also had guest roles in episodes of other high-profile series, including A Discovery of Witches and The Witcher. But he has only been acting for a decade.

5 Dario Coates — Connie

‘Coronation Street’ (1960-)

Another British actor just getting their start, Dario Coates, played Alex Neeson on the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street. He appeared as the character for 32 episodes from 2007 through 2008. Since then, Coates has had minor guest roles in different series, including Doctors, The Coroner, and Endeavour.

RELATED: 10 Most Underrated Crime Shows You Might Not Have Seen (Yet)

The role of the wealthy, indulgent young man Connie in You appears to be Coates’ most significant role since Coronation Street and could mark a crossover to American TV.

4 Eve Austin — Gemma

‘The Athena’ (2019)

Only acting since 2014, Eve Austin has mostly appeared on British television series, most notably Doctors, Fearless, and The ABC Murders. Those who watch British shows, however, would recognize her from The Athena where she played Neisha from 2018 to 2019. That family series is dubbed a “teenventure” about kids attending a fashion school.

Austin is next set to appear in an English TV series called This Town about a family who loves ska and two-tone music. It’s a far cry from her awful, snobby character of Gemma, one of the most evil new characters on You.

3 Amy-Leigh Hickman — Nadia

‘Safe’ (2018)

Anyone who watched the series Safe starring Michael C. Hall will recognize Amy-Leigh Hickman from her role as Sia Marshall, a young student who dealt drugs to Hall’s character’s teenage daughter. Acting since 2009, Hickman also had a role as Linzi Bragg on EastEnders from 2016 through 2017.

Her first big role was in the British series Tracy Beaker Returns and its sequel series, The Dumping Ground. It’s unclear what Hickman will do next, but her powerful and nuanced performance in You may open some doors.

2 Aidan Cheng — Simon

‘Harlots’ (2017-2019)

Playing Fredo Harvey in the British series Harlots, one of the best shows like Bridgerton, fans might recognize Aiden Cheng from that role. He appeared in eight episodes. He may also look familiar from Devils, a British financial thriller drama set in Italy that counts Patrick Dempsey among its main cast members. He appeared in six episodes as a character named Carl Wong.

Cheng has only been acting for a few years, with Harlots having been his first major acting job. He also appeared in six episodes of The Girlfriend Experience as Maurus and a few episodes of Silent Witness.

1 Stephen Hagan — Malcolm

‘Stan Lee’s Lucky Man’ (2016-2018)

The only Irish actor among the main cast, Stephen Hagan’s role was cut short after the first episode of You, but he made an impression. It’s no surprise knowing that Hagan actually got his start in stage acting. He performed opposite Joseph Fiennes in Cyrano de Bergerac and has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In terms of his most recognizable role, however, that would be as Rich Clayton in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, which is about the Murder Squad detective Harry Clayton who has the power to control luck. Hagan played Harry’s half-brother through the British crime drama’s entire run.

KEEP READING: Major Differences Between The You TV Series And Books