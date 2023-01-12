Is there anything quite as unnerving as a serial killer accusing other people of being cold-hearted? Well, that's looking like the basic premise of season four of Netflix's hit psychological thriller You. Back in 2018, audiences were introduced to New York "nice guy" Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), an unassuming bookstore manager with a side passion for fixating, falling and murdering his reel of overnight flames. Season four is set in the heart of London as Joe takes on a new persona and new role as Professor Moore. With a class full of potential flames and potential victims, Joe's insatiable appetite for obsessive romance is sure to be put to the test. In a new video shared ahead of the season, Joe unpacks the depths of one student's soul.

In a video shared on the official You Instagram page, Joe delivers one of his famous overly-analytical monologues with his attention focused on Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). “Hello Kate," Joe is heard in the voiceover. "You’re like the human embodiment of an iceberg, cold, sharp and something tells me there’s more to you lying just below the surface. You might even be hiding more than I am.” In a nod to the personality traits Joe has chosen to highlight, the video montage features sporadic clips of Kate looking concerned, reading intensely and anxiously looking at her phone. Sporting a slick bob, bold red lipstick and an electric blue eyeshadow look, Kate looks very well put together to the outside world, making her the perfect enigma for Joe to decipher. It's particularly interesting that Joe describes Kate in such a negative way given that a trailer for the show hints at a potential romance between the duo. However, given Joe's track record, it's plausible all of the mystery around Kate only makes her more fascinating to him.

Although the video doesn't allude to Kate being the "Eat the Rich Killer," the new serial killer sweeping London and slated to target Joe, it seems the qualities mentioned suggest that Kate could be capable of murder. After all, there is no better motive than a failed romance and no one understands that better than Joe.

Image via Netflix

Among the other core suspects is fiery Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), who is seen both seducing Joe in the trailer and questioning him about why he's in London. Of course, there are a multitude of plausible killers walking amongst the halls of the university Joe teaches at, especially given their lust for the champagne lifestyle. There is also the other blatantly viable option, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the woman who Joe followed all the way to the U.K. Whilst she doesn't seem to be the vengeful type, it does seem tangible that being followed across continents is enough to unhinge anyone.

All the questions are set to be answered in season four of You, which lands on Netflix in two parts. The first part drops on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023. You can check out the video below.