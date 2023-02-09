Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Part 1 of You Season 4.

From its first episode, You established itself as a unique serial killer story, not only because we see the world through the eyes of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), but because the series protagonist refuses to admit he’s a methodical murderer. In Season 2 of You, we were also graced with Love (Victoria Pedretti), another killer who acts on impulse and doesn’t plan to take out her victims.

However, in Season 4, You changed its tone to incorporate classic serial killer storytelling elements. And that’s all thanks to the emergence of the Eat-the-Rich Killer. But who is the Eat-the-Rich Killer? And why does he take out his victims? Part 1 of You Season 4 already tells us a lot about the mysterious serial killer.

Who Is the Eat-the-Rich Killer?

In Season 4 of You, Joe takes over the identity of Jonathan Moore, a college professor who teaches literature and unwillingly gets dragged into a circle of wealthy and spoiled friends. Joe is apparently trying to turn a new leaf in his life and stay as far away from trouble as possible. However, after a drug-infused night at the club with his new friends, Joe finds the corpse of his colleague, Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), stabbed to death over his kitchen table. Joe thinks he has done the deed and just forgot about it due to the dangerous mix of alcohol and psychotropics. However, after he gets rid of the body, Joe receives unnerving messages.

Through text messages sent by an app that ensures the anonymity of its users, Joe is contacted by the true culprit of the crime. The person on the other side of the text chain reveals they’ve been watching Professor Moore closely and were willing to pin the blame for Malcolm’s murder on him. However, after witnessing what Professor Moore can do to save his own neck, the killer pours all his time and energy into figuring out who the man truly is. And once the killer unburies Joe’s past crime and birth name, he starts to toy around with our favorite murderer. The killer wants to enlist Joe to help him with a personal project. And as we soon find out, Malcolm is just the first of his victims.

After Malcolm’s death, the killer makes his second murder more public. And once another member of Joe’s new friend circle, Simon (Aidan Cheng), is dead, the media rightfully guess the two murders are connected. Soon, journalists coin the “Eat-the-Rich Killer” moniker to refer to the person who seems to be targeting London’s elite. Joe also realizes the Eat-the-Rich Killer has to be one of the people from his new group of friends and uses his knack for stalking to find out who before his new love interest, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), also becomes a victim. However, despite his best efforts, Joe is always one step behind the Eat-the-Rich Killer. For us, that means we only find out who the killer really is in the last episode of Season 4’s Part 1, when Joe’s nemesis steps out of the shadows to give him an ultimatum.

What’s the Identity of ‘You’s New Serial Killer?

In the final episode of You Season 4, Part 1, Roald (Ben Wiggins) is convinced that Joe is the Eat-the-Rich Killer and decides his money gives him the right to execute the criminal. Joe runs into the woods to escape Roald’s fury and turns the tables by knocking his hunter down. By this point, Joe wonders if Roald could be the Eat-the-Rich Killer, as he clearly has some killing instincts. However, before he can make up his mind, Joe is surprised by Rhys (Ed Speleers), who captures and locks him inside a basement.

While keeping Joe and Roald in chains, Rhys confesses he is the Eat-the-Rich Killer. It’s clear that he despises his Oxford friends, as they all inherited their money and acted as if they were better than anyone else. Rhys thinks he has the right to take down the aristocratic scum of London because the world is a better place without people who take pleasure in humiliating poor people. But murder is not Rhys’ endgame.

By acting as the Eat-the-Rich Killer, Rhys has been stirring the pot and leading poor people everywhere to confront their own hatred for the London aristocracy. It’s not surprising that the Eat-the-Rich Killer has many loud supporters, as it’s not exactly fair that a few people spend their days basking in luxury and fame while others have to fight for scraps only to survive. And Rhys, as someone in-between worlds, intends to capitalize on that rage for his own political aspirations.

Rhys had a tough childhood, not unlike Joe, which explains the connection the two felt from the moment they met. However, when he was already an adult, Rhys discovered he was the descendent of a Duke and inherited enough money to become part of the aristocracy himself. Even if he hangs with the Oxford circle, Rhys is well-educated and seems to have a true social consciousness. And contrary to his supposed friends, Rhys doesn’t spend his days high and looking for sex. When he’s not murdering aristocrats, Rhys is working on launching his candidacy for London mayor. And since the Eat-the-Rich Killer has become so popular, by the end of Part 1 he decides to use it as leverage for his ambitions.

As Rhys tells the world during his first interview as a candidate, the support the Eat-the-Rich Killer gets from the masses is a symptom of an unjust society where poverty and abundance live side by side. So, as a wealthy member of the aristocracy, Rhys has the resources needed to have a real shot at becoming mayor. Nevertheless, as someone who grew up as part of the working class, he’s determined to change things in a way that gives everyone what they deserve. While there’s some reason behind Rhys’ logic, he is nevertheless a monstrous person willing to kill to get what he wants. That’s why Part 2 of You Season 4 will follow Joe as he hunts down the serial killer and exposes his crimes. Hopefully, the remaining episodes of Season 4 will also explore Rhys' inner universe, allowing us to better understand his deadly choices.

Part 1 of You Season 4 is available right now on Netflix. Part 2 hits the streamer on March 9.