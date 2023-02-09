Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 1 of You.Season 4 of You is finally available on Netflix, bringing Penn Badgley back as the charming serial killer Joe Goldberg. And since no season of You can be like the previous one, the series is once again taking us to uncharted territories by giving Joe a new identity and carrying him across the ocean. That’s because, for Season 4, Joe uses the identity of Jonathan Moore to score a job as a literature professor in a college in London.

Season 4’s Episode 1, “Joe Takes a Holiday,” explains how Joe ended up in Europe while also introducing a new colorful cast of characters who’ll most likely get in the way of the killer becoming a good man. Season 4’s first episode also sets the tone for Joe’s new journey, as he might have finally met a worthy adversary. So, now that the first five episodes of You Season 4 are streaming, let's discuss everything that happened in “Joe Takes a Holiday.”

Joe Goldberg’s Eurotrip

Season 3 of You followed Joe as he tried to become a family man in the suburbs by the side of his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti). Things don’t go as Joe expected since he falls in love with librarian Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), which sets in motion events that ultimately lead to a final showdown between Joe and Love. Joe kills Love, stages his own death, and pins everything on a murder-suicide committed by his wife. Freed from his marital ties, Joe decides to go to Europe, where Marienne goes with her daughter Juliette (Dallas Skye) to escape the killer after learning about his true nature.

In Season 4, Episode 1, we learn exactly what happened after Season 3’s cliffhanger. After staging his death, Joe goes to Paris to search for Marianne. It takes weeks until he finally spots one of her paintings at a fair. Joe buys the painting and sweet-talks the seller to give him more information about Marienne. Besides getting her email, Joe learns she’s been to London for the Acanthus Art Fair. Still using Love’s fortune to fund his Eurotrip, Joe goes to London. However, when he finally finds Marienne, the woman runs away from him, hiding inside an abandoned building. When Joe finally confronts Marienne, she draws a knife from her purse and reveals she only sees him as a killer now. Joe can see the fear in her eyes and decides to prove Marienne wrong by letting her go. His heart is broken, but Joe doesn’t want to be a killer anymore. Fate has other plans for him, though.

While drawing his sorrows in a pub, Joe is cornered by Elliot (Adam James), a hitman hired by Love’s father, Ray Quinn (Michael Reilly Burke). Joe thinks that means he’ll die soon, but Elliot reveals he’s on his own path to redemption. In fact, Elliot doesn’t want to kill anymore, so he gifts Joe with a fake passport and work visa, which could give him a fresh slate to start over in London. In exchange, Elliot wants the money Joe took from Love's account before Season 3’s finale. Also, Joe is asked to get rid of Marienne, the only person that knows he’s alive.

Joe agrees to Elliot’s terms, but he doesn’t kill Marienne. Instead, Joe steals her necklace to prove he did what he was told. Marienne returns to Paris, Elliot thinks everything is tied up, and Joe becomes Jonathan Moore. As Jonathan, Joe also scores an excellent job as a literature professor, allowing him to make money with his eternal passion: books. It seems like Joe could finally become an honest man, but the killer appears to be a magnet for trouble.

New Identity, New Friends

One of the first people Joe meets in London is Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), another college professor who likes to party every night and has a problem with substance abuse. Malcolm is your typical spoiled rich man, thinking money justifies his narcissism. As such, Joe despises him. Still, Malcolm helps Joe to get settled in London, in an apartment next to his.

From Joe’s new apartment window, he can see everything that happens inside Malcolm’s flat. That is how Joe meets Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), a hard-working art gallery wonder who’s, for some reason, Malcolm’s girlfriend. Bored by his mundane life, Joe is attracted to Kate and gives into his obsession by researching more about the woman. Still, he promises to himself to get out of trouble. He can’t, of course. One evening, Joe watches Kate getting mugged in the university’s parking lot. Due to his white knight complex, Joe intervenes and saves Kate from the criminals. After the assault, Joe asks Kate not to mention him to the police since his working visa is shaky. Of course, Joe avoids further investigation, which could reveal his true identity and make Ray Quinn send other hitmen after him. Kate seemingly agrees to respect Joe’s secret, but Malcolm decides he deserves a bigger reward.

To show how grateful he is to Jonathan for saving Kate from the robbers, Malcolm drags his colleague to Sundry House, a nightclub for the wealthy. Joe cannot escape the invitation and ends up meeting a colorful cast of characters who will return to haunt his life. First, there’s Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), an apparently sweet and kind girl who grew up in the tabloids for being an aristocratic celebrity. Phoebe’s boyfriend, Adam Pratt (Lukas Gage), is the owner of Sundry House and likes to pretend to be an alternative kind of man while still building a temple for his filthy rich friends.

Phoebe also introduces Jonathan to Blessing (Ozioma Whenu), a heartless woman who built her fortune by exploring others through pyramid schemes. There is also Simon (Aidan Cheng), who pretends to be a tortured artist while using his dad’s fortune to fund his career. Sophie (Niccy Lin), Simon’s sister, is a talented businesswoman who used her MBA to become an Instagram celebrity who makes money with sponsorships.

After surviving suburban hell, Joe is not eager to mingle with more rich people. Still, he finds a genuine human connection with Rhys (Ed Speleers), an author of a great autobiography Joe just finished reading. Rhys comes from a poor family and hard childhood, only becoming rich after finding he was the heir of a Duke. So, like Joe, Rhys knows people who are born into money are a totally different species. Although he doesn’t appreciate the company, Joe shares the evening with Malcolm and his rich friends, drinking to the point of total blackout. And while most people do dumb things when they abuse alcohol, Joe might take the prize of being the dumbest person around. Because when he wakes up the next morning, Malcolm is dead, stabbed in the chest on top of Joe’s kitchen table.

'You' Just Became a Whodunnit

After losing his memory due to too much drinking, Joe is convinced he killed Malcolm. His colleague was badmouthing Marienne the night before, calling her a “whore.” So, Joe is prepared to admit he’s a bad man, a killer, and someone who lets emotions get the best of him. Marienne was right to be afraid of him. There are some funny things on Malcolm’s body, as his phone is broken and his little finger is missing. Joe doesn’t pay this much attention, though, blaming it all on the booze. While he might be morally defeated, Joe still wants to remain a free man, living his new European life. So, he rolls Malcolm’s body into a carpet, drives to a sawmill, and takes advantage of the night guard’s break to chop the corpse into smaller pieces. Joe then throws trash bags with different body parts into the river so that if they are found, they still cannot help the police to identify the victim.

After getting rid of Malcolm’s body, Joe returns to the Sundry House to give back a rainbow coat he found over himself when he regained consciousness on his couch. He also stumbles over Rhys, who has a heartfelt conversation about embracing your errors in order to achieve true redemption. Joe also runs into Kate, who invites him for a dinner with the whole rich gang. Kate tells Joe he made quite an impression on Phoebe and underlines how the Lady will gossip about the man who refuses her invitation for dinner. Willing to do whatever he can to avoid attention from the tabloids, Joe agrees to go to dinner, still wondering how he got trapped with people he despises.

However, something happens before dinner, something that pulls the rug under our feet and ensures fans the series is moving in a new and exciting direction. Joe’s phone rings and he gets notifications from an anonymous message app he never installed. The person on the other side admits to having killed Malcolm and wants to pin the blame on Joe. But seeing how Joe disposed of the body, the real killer is now intrigued and wants to know more about the professor. Joe didn’t kill Malcolm, and the culprit is probably one of the wealthy people Joe met the night before since the killer followed them after the party. That means Joe is no longer avoiding an investigation, but he will actually have to figure out who’s the killer and stop them from ruining his fake identity. After three seasons of Joe running away from authorities, the killer is now investigating a murder, and everyone is a suspect.

Part 1 of You Season 4 is available right now on Netflix. Part 2 hits the streamer on March 9.