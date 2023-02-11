Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 3 of You.Season 4 of You boldly changes the series formula by turning Joe (Penn Badgley) into the new target of an obsessive serial killer. After Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) tragic demise at the end of Season 3, You was in dire need of bringing someone new to keep Joe on his toes, and by Season 4, Episode 3, it’s clear this new killer is the best when it comes to stalking. By now, Joe is losing his patience, and in “Eat the Rich,” You’s protagonist is forced to return to his old murderous ways. It’s too soon to know where Joe’s new killer friend will take him. Still, Episode 3 finally reveals the killer’s true intentions.

RELATED: From Dexter to Joe Goldberg: Is TV Making Us Sympathize With Serial Killers?

Raising the Stakes

Image via Netflix

After finding proof of his past life as Joe hanging from his wall, Professor Jonathan decides to ghost the killer who keeps bothering him with messages. Joe’s plan to create some distance from the killer backfires when his anonymous friend sends Malcolm’s (Stephen Hagan) severed finger to the police with a note to explain that it’s murder evidence, not a kidnapping. The killer also threatens to send Simon’s (Aidan Cheng) ear to the police with a note signed by Jonathan Moore. So, after being blackmailed so blatantly, Joe feels he has to give the killer some attention.

News of Malcolm’s death spread through London like wildfire. At college, students are distressed to learn about one of the teachers being murdered. Nadia, in particular, is shaken by Malcolm’s death, and it becomes evident to Joe she had an affair with the deceased teacher. Meanwhile, with the press giving Malcolm’s murderer the “Eat-the-Rich Killer” moniker, old wounds are being stirred. People are protesting in favor of the killer, tired of being explored by the wealthy elite. And all this buzz only increases the pressure over Joe’s shoulders as he gets closer to being exposed with all the media lurking around.

To make Joe’s life even more complicated, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) sends the police to his doorstep. After learning that Malcolm is dead, Kate decides the best thing to do is to tell how Jonathan Moore was one of the last people to see him alive and how the professor was acting sketchy and asking not to talk to the police in the previous week. Joe explains to the police officers that his concerns are visa related and try to get them out of his back by revealing Simon frequently stole the work of assistants and that Malcolm was aware of the process. Joe tells them that Malcolm confessed to these crimes when drunk, indicating the dead man had huge debts to pay due to his betting addiction.

Joe’s police interview might have bought him some more time in anonymity, but it takes his relationship with the real killer to a whole new level. That’s because the killer is somehow watching Joe every step of the way. And after learning how Kate sent the police to his apartment, the killer wants Joe to kill Kate. As the killer explains, his goal is to make Joe admit he’s also a killer who enjoys the hunt and feels pleasure when he takes another person’s life. Joe is still too blind to his own nature, though, and likes to think of himself as a romantic protector. So, he decides to stalk Kate, just to make sure she’s safe.

Unexpected Connections

Image via Netflix

On his way to Simon’s funeral, Joe bumps into Nadia as she tries to break into Malcolm’s apartment. The young student wants to take back her heartfelt letter to her lover, hoping their affair will never suffer from public scrutiny. Joe, ever the white knight, promises to help Nadia get her letter back.

At the funeral, Joe realizes the Eat-the-Rich Killer news shook the Oxford gang. Still, Joe fails to see who among them could be the real killer. Sure, they are all awful people. For instance, Sophie (Niccy Lin) uses her brother’s death to convince people to donate to a fake charity. And Roald (Ben Wiggins) doesn't even wait for Malcolm’s body to get cold before flirting with Kate. And during his eulogy, Rhys (Ed Speleers) talks about masks and how people hide their true selves from the world. But none of that means they are cold-blooded killers.

During Simon’s wake, Vic (Sean Pertwee) pressures Joe. The bodyguard suspects Joe is not telling the truth and thinks his job is to protect Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) from anyone trying to use her for money. Things don’t go well with Kate either, as Joe has yet another discussion with her where the woman tells him to leave her alone. Unfortunately, Joe knows the risks and cannot leave Kate’s fate to chance.

Joe follows Kate to a bar, where he tries to convince her she’s in danger. They keep fighting until Kate opens up to Joe, tells him about her traumatic childhood, and talks about how her life experience makes it impossible for her to mourn properly. Joe tries to comfort her, prompting Kate to take him to the spot where Malcolm usually met her. The spot is a secret garden Kate and Malcolm used to break into to drink and have sex. And as soon as Joe gets there, he realizes Kate wants to use his body for her own pleasure. Joe gives into temptation and has sex with Kate, unaware that Vic is watching them from the bushes.

Kate and Joe take the party back to her apartment. Once the woman falls asleep, Joe honors his promise to Nadia and goes to Malcolm's office to look for letters. He finds the hidden treasure behind an oil painting of Malcolm and manages to steal Nadia’s letter back. However, he’s surprised by Kate, who rightfully kicks him out of the house once she realizes what he’s doing.

Enraged at Joe for not killing Kate, the killer decides to prove to his new friend how twisted he really is. The opportunity arises when Kate goes alone to Malcolm’s family’s crypt to say goodbye to her boyfriend. Joe follows her, thinking he’s alone. But Vic comes out of the shadows once the woman leaves with a gun pointed at Professor Jonathan. Certain that Jonathan is the Eat-the-Rich Killer, Vic checks the professor’s pockets, only to find Malcolm’s ring.

The killer planted evidence in Joe’s coat, knowing Vic would find it. The killer was also certain that when cornered and forced to fight for his freedom, Joe would kill Vic. And that’s what happens, with Joe strangling Vic to his death and hiding his body in Simon’s grave. Joe is enraged that the killer forced him to abandon the path of a good man, but instead of fighting, he uses the opportunity to lay a trap for the killer.

A Special Trap for You

Image via Netflix

After being teased and taunted by his anonymous friend, Joe realizes the Eat-the-Rich Killer must be a lonely soul, searching for someone to share his life with. So, he decides to play the killer’s game and lies about being thrilled about murdering Vic. The killer takes the bait and suggests they meet in person soon. It’s an offer Joe cannot refuse, as it might help him put an end to all the madness. Before that can happen, though, Joe must resolve some unfinished business.

First, Joe is visited by Nadia, who’s looking for her letter. Joe fulfills his promise and gives the student some advice, telling her it is not wrong to love someone else. So, while her affair with a professor wasn’t socially accepted, she shouldn’t feel guilty for caring for him. Then, Joe gets a message from Phoebe, summoning him to the Sundry House club. Since Joe is still trying to pretend to be friends with the Oxford group, he immediately goes there. However, as soon as he arrives, Joe realizes all the rich people are staring at him. And the two police officers he met earlier are waiting for him there.

There are still two episodes left in Part 1 of Season 4 and five more episodes coming with Part 2. So, Joe probably won’t get arrested. Even so, the final scenes of Episode 3 are intriguing because we just can’t help but wonder if the killer sensed Joe’s trap and decided to flip the table. Joe might have finally met his match, and the new “you” in his life is more dangerous than anyone he ever crossed paths with. We can’t wait to finally learn who’s behind the Eat-the-Rich murders.

Part 1 of You Season 4 is available right now on Netflix. Part 2 hits the streamer on March 9.