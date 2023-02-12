Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of You.Season 4 of You began as a promising whodunnit, as Joe (Penn Badgley) focused his obsession on finding a serial killer targeting his new group of wealthy acquaintances. While Joe doesn’t have any love for spoiled rich brats, the killer tries to pin his first murder on Joe, kickstarting a tense cat-and-mouse game where everyone is a suspect. However, four episodes in, things have started to feel stale since every episode follows the same structure. Joe gets entangled in a new rich people activity to get closer to the group of friends, hoping to find clues about the mysterious killer. And while he uncovers new secrets from the aristocracy, he has nothing to show for his investigative work. That’s precisely what happens, again, in Season 4, Episode 4, “Hampsie,” where a trip to Lady Phoebe’s (Tilly Keeper) country house proves once and for all that rich people are the worst.

RELATED: From Dexter to Joe Goldberg: Is TV Making Us Sympathize With Serial Killers?

Death Can’t Stop the Party

Image via Netflix

Episode 4 begins just where we left Joe, being questioned by the police in the Sundry House nightclub. Fortunately for Joe, the police officers were there to grind everyone. And in Joe’s case, they wanted to thank him for the Blue tip since it helped them to confirm Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) was a scumbag involved with some dangerous affairs. While it is a relief for Joe that he’s not in trouble with the police, he’s still growing anxious while waiting for his new killer friend to set up a date in real life. So, when Joe gets dragged into a weekend trip to Lady Phoebe's country mansion, Joe accepts promptly, hoping it was the killer who pulled some strings to get him invited.

Joe falsifies a wine bottle to pretend he’s taking an expensive gift to Lady Phoebe, packs his bag, and jumps into the transfer car the rich woman sent to take him to Hampsbrigde House, the charming family mansion fully equipped with an army of servants. There, he’s forced to interact with the despicable people from the Oxford group. Roald (Ben Wiggins) seems particularly aggressive towards Joe, while Gemma (Eve Austin) doesn’t refrain from pointing out how Joe is underdressed and out of his depth. To make matters worse, there’s no WiFi or cell phone reception in Hampsbrigde, and a couple of heavily armed security personnel patrolling the mansion promise to make things even more complicated.

When Joe is installed in the mansion, he finds out his chamber is connected to Kate’s (Charlotte Ritchie) bedroom. Since they have been flirting a lot in the past few episodes, that poses one more challenge for Joe to overcome during his investigation. Fortunately, he gets a clue when an envelope is pushed beneath his door, telling him to go to the portrait gallery. Hoping the message comes from the killer, Joe promptly finds the gallery, only to discover the place has been turned into a sex room by Lady Phoebe. The woman wants to bang Joe desperately, and he struggles to dismiss her approach without hurting her feelings. Joe is an intelligent man, and he refuses Phoebe’s approach by telling her she’s committed to Adam. Lady Phoebe starts to complain about her relationship, and Joe gives her enough advice to keep on her good side while not having sex with her. Joe also reveals he was married before and fabricates a lie about being disconnected from his wife for personal issues that had nothing to do with her. Inadvertently, Joe might have saved Lady Phoebe’s and Adam’s (Lukas Gage) relationship.

After that bullet is dodged, Joe is forced to watch a disturbing game of cricket in which Gemma humiliates the mansion’s servants by forcing them to act like arches. Adam takes him away from the fields by asking for a private drink with Joe. Once again, Joe believes he’s being summoned by the killer. That’s only a red herring, though, as Adam only wants to discuss his relationship with Joe and ask his advice concerning the upcoming marriage proposal he intends to make. While the conversation with Adam just proves how dumb and spoiled the young man is, it does give Joe some helpful information, as he finds out Roald was the one who invited Joe to the weekend getaway. And so, Roald becomes Joe’s primary target.

A Hunt for You

Image via Netflix

When Joe goes back to his bedroom, he surprises Kate, who's in the middle of arguing with the security personnel. She spots her neighbor spying on her and confronts him. As usual, Kate is aggressive and confident, but her confrontation habits hide her genuine lust for Joe. So, after she asks his help to untangle her necklace, the two start to have sex. However, Joe needs to keep his head clear, so he interrupts the act before they go too far. And it’s just in time, as Roald knocks on Kate's door to invite her for a swim. After Roald leaves, Joe interrogates Kate about his prime suspect. He finds out Roald is in love with Kate, which gives him the motive to get rid of Malcolm. And since Simon's (Aidan Cheng) art scam would hurt Kate’s business and reputation, it would make sense for Roald to remove the man from her life. Finally, Roald’s passion for Kate explains his hatred for Joe, who’s clearly getting closer to her.

While opportunity and motive are reason enough to keep Roald close by, Joe must find proof of his crimes. So, Joe breaks into Roald’s chamber, finding a camera where the potential killer has taken secret pictures of Kate. Roald is obsessed with her, and Joe decides to spend some time alone with him. So, when they bump into each other later that day, Joe thanks Roald for the getaway invitation and says it would be the perfect time for them to get to know each other better. Roald doesn’t take the bait right away, but Joe gets his chance during the following day’s breakfast.

During breakfast, Gemma behaves like the monster she really is, slapping the servants on the ass and claiming she’s better than working people because she’s rich. Kate confides in Joe and reveals she despises Gemma, which only increases Joe’s admiration for his neighbor. When Kate leaves the table, she’s approached by Roald, who offers to take her to a game of tennis. Kate dismisses his approach blatantly. And once Roald notices Joe saw the rejection, he decides the two of them should go on a hunt together.

During the hunt, Roald does what he can to prove he knows Kate better than Joe, revealing the sad story of her mother’s Greta slitting her wrists. He also pushes Joe to kill pheasants, which Joe refuses. Roald also underlines how his worldview is all about the powerful oppressing the weak and how Joe belongs to the masses that should serve the wealthy classes. Roald is not only charming, but he’s also violent and potentially murderous. Because once Joe is distracted, he points his gun at his guest's head. We don’t know if Roald would pull the trigger because their private hunt is interrupted by Kate. Still, that’s a flag as red as any. Later, when Joe is getting ready for dinner, Kate notices he’s having trouble buttoning his cufflinks and offers to help. The tension is too big for either of them to resist, and this time, they have sex. It’s great that they find the time to release some stress because the upcoming dinner is a killer event.

The Murder Mystery Party

Image via Netflix

During dinner, the Eat-the-rich Killer is the main subject of conversation. Gemma and Roald talk loud about how the killer is a jealous man who can’t stand the thought of people being more successful than they are. They fail to understand that their wealth is not the fruit of their work, making Joe wish for their death. Roald is also on a warpath against Joe, putting him in a hot spot by asking if he resents rich people. Gemma also says the killing only started when Joe joined the group, so he’s probably the culprit. Finally, Roald attacks Kate’s integrity by claiming she’s the worst of them all due to her family legacy. Before things get even more heated, Lady Phoebe goes outside and comes back pretending to be dead. As it turns out, the Oxford group plays a murder mystery game every year, and the event of real murders is not enough to make them drop tradition. Joe wonders, once again, if he should just let the killer get rid of everybody. And honestly, we share the feeling.

Joe steps out of the dining room during the game and meets Kate alone in a stairway. She confesses she hasn’t worked for her fortune but comes from a family wealthier than everyone else’s. Her father is Tom Lockwood, a man who destroys companies, ruins employers, bribes government officers to clean sex scandal records for his friends, and even covers up water contamination that leads to children developing cancer. Everything is permitted in the name of profit. That’s why Kate cut ties with her father and is so angry he sent security officers to follow her. Joe has a moment of genuine connection with Kate, sharing her concern about never getting rid of the sins of the past. And not for the last time, Joe realizes he might be falling in love with Kate.

Work is never done for a serial killer, though, and Joe uses the murder mystery party to sneak into Roald’s room once more. This time, however, he’s surprised by Roald, who pushes him from the window. The mansion’s hedges break his fall, but Joe is still bruised after Roald’s attack. To make matters worse, a scream comes from the mansion, and when Joe returns to his room, he sees Kate holding a bloody knife by the side of Gemma’s body. Maybe Gemma went too far, and Kate snapped. Maybe the killer did the dirty deed and is trying to frame Kate. We’ll only know after Episode 5 when Part 1 of Season 4 reaches its conclusion.

Part 1 of You Season 4 is now available on Netflix. Part 2 hits the streamer on March 9.