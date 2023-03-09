Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of You Season 4.

Now that the cat is out of the bag and we know Rhys (Ed Speleers) is just an alter personality created by Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) fractured mind, You take the time to explain what happened to Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). At the beginning of Season 4, we watch the story through Joe’s eyes as he supposedly lets Marienne go after she rejects him in London. Now, Episode 8, "Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?" shows the same story from Marienne’s perspective, making it clear that Joe is not a good guy.

Since You explores a story through the perspective of a serial killer, we are invited to witness the mental reasoning that Joe does to justify his worst deeds, which leads many fans to hope the eternal romantic will have a happy ending. However, with the introduction of Rhys as the manifestation of Joe’s darkest personality traits, there’s no more room to idealize Joe. He’s a killer, he’s dangerous, and he needs to be stopped somehow.

The Nightingale and the Cage

Image via Netflix

By watching the story through Marienne’s eyes, we can see how horrible Joe truly is. Marienne went to Paris to start a new life with her daughter Juliette (Dallas Skye), using her artistic skills to pay their bills. After promising to leave her daughter just for a few days, Marienne goes to an art fair in London, where she crosses paths with Joe. Joe lets her go, but it’s all a ruse, as he spikes her coffee with a sedative that puts her to sleep.

Once Marienne wakes up, she’s tied to a chair in an unknown location. Joe tells her he’s doing everything to save their relationship, and it’s clear that something is wrong with the killer. Joe likes to think of himself as a good guy but can’t come up with any excuse to justify what he’s doing to Marienne. Instead, he spends all his free time obsessing over Rhys Montrose, the writer of an autobiography who shows even people who did a lot of damage can still get a second chance and turn things for the better.

While remaining tied to a chair, Marienne watches as Joe plans to take her elsewhere. When the time comes for Joe to lock her in a glass cage, Marienne manages to distract Joe long enough to get rid of the sedatives he puts in her water every evening. So, while Joe carries what he thinks is a dozed-off Marienne, the woman pushes him, grabs a hammer, and fights to escape. Joe defends himself and breaks Marienne’s arm in the process. At that moment, Joe’s personality in shattered in two. Joe erases everything he’s done to Marienne from his mind so that he can keep believing he deserves redemption. Meanwhile, Rhys takes over to do the dirty work Joe refuses to do, satisfying his most sadistic needs.

While locked inside a glass cage, Marienne uses the memory of Juliette to keep herself from going crazy. She also mentally writes children's stories about a nightingale ensnared by a fox while trying to find a way to get out of the cage. Rhys represents the worst aspects of Joe, though, barely feeding her and offering painkillers so Marienne would be tempted to relapse into her pill addiction. After a while, Rhys abandons Marienne completely, leaving her to starve to death. Is at this moment that Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) finds out about Joe’s dark secrets, coming to Marienne’s rescue.

Nadia to the Rescue

Image via Netflix

As soon as she finds Marienne, Nadia wants to call the police and get some help. Marienne stops her, explaining how Joe is a dangerous man who killed his wife and faked his death to escape. Involving the police doesn’t ensure Joe will be locked away, and if he gets free, he’ll come again after Marienne and her daughter. So, Nadia gives Marienne some food and water and promises to return the day after.

To hide what she knows, Nadia still goes to Professor Jonathan’s class, but her behavior alarms Joe and Rhys. For the first time in her life, Nadia didn’t do her homework, which is an obvious red flag after questioning Joe about the Eat-the-rich killer. So, Joe asks her to stay behind after class and interrogates the girl. Nadia deflects by blaming her complicated relationship with Edward (Brad Alexander) for her emotional distress. Rhys is still suspicious about Nadia, but Joe is willing to believe she's just a college student suffering from love.

The following day, Nadia visits Marienne, revealing she has devised a plan. We don't know what Nadia and Marienne intend to do, but they are both in grave danger. That's because Nadia comes to Marienne's cage just a few minutes before Joe arrives at the abandoned building, following the clues he left behind for himself.

Retracing Your Steps

Image via Netflix

A good chunk of Episode 8 is dedicated to long discussions between Joe and Rhys. Rhys wants Joe to admit he's a killer who's done terrible things and ultimately created an alter just to remain convinced he's a good guy. Joe struggles to face the truth, which is why Rhys reveals that Marienne has been without food or water for several days. Since Joe and Rhys are the same person, accepting what he's done will restore their unified memory and reveal the location of Marienne's cage. So, after getting rid of the body of the real Rhys, who Joe killed in Episode 7, the killer turns his full attention to tracking down Marienne.

After attending college to keep appearances, Joe and Rhys have another discussion at their flat. During this talk, Joe finds the key to Marienne’s cage. He also finds a copy of Rhys Montrose’s biography, filled with notes and page markers. As the Rhys alter underlines, Joe is obsessive and always needs someone to stalk. And this time, instead of a romantic interest, he decided to go after Rhys, a man he had never met but who represents the redemption ideals Joe pursues. The Rhys alter also shows Joe a box filled with souvenirs from the real Rhys, meaning that Joe has collected trophies just like he’d done with his previous victims. Joe is an erotomanic, just like Dawn (Alison Pargeter), the woman he blamed for the Eat-the-Rich murders.

By investigating his box of souvenirs, Joe realizes he has a map of London where he wrote down all the real Rhys’ favorite places. That includes the Indian restaurant Joe usually goes to. As his memory is slowly restored, Joe realizes Marienne is being kept in the abandoned building close to the restaurant and goes there with Rhys to face the truth of who he is. The episode wraps just as Joe gets there, so we might see the fateful encounter between Joe and Nadia in Episode 9.

Marrying Your Enemy

Image via Netflix

Episode 8 also explores how Adam (Lukas Gage) is manipulating Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) to get her money. Knowing that Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) would do anything to help her friend, Adam decides to block her calls and intercept her messages. When sharing her concern with Joe, Kate’s boyfriend suggests she track down the dressmaker who’s working on Phoebe’s engagement party clothes. By doing this, Kate finally gets a moment alone with Lady Phoebe, confirming her worst suspicions and seeing with her own eyes how the mental health of her friend has deteriorated.

Phoebe tells Kate the engagement party will actually be a surprise wedding, as they are in a rush to seal the deal. Kate tries to convince Phoebe to go to a mental hospital with her, and when that fails, she asks her friend to call her lawyers and get a prenup done. Adam interrupts their talk, gaslighting Phoebe into thinking she’s always distressed when Kate is nearby. By now, there’s no doubt left about Adam being a villain, and Kate will have to take him down so that her friend can finally heal.

All episodes of You Season 4 are now available on Netflix.