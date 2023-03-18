It looks like being in front of the camera wasn't enough for Penn Badgley during the latest season of You, as the actor took the opportunity to direct an episode of Netflix's compelling serial killer. Badgley has portrayed Joe Goldberg since the show premiered back in 2018, where he was introduced as a dangerous stalker who did everything in his power to be a part of his victims' lives. As the seasons progressed, Goldberg showed he wanted to change for the better; unfortunately, his killer instincts always remained a part of who he was, driving the plot of the series.

A notable sequence in the episode Badgley directed takes place during the second part of season 4, in Episode 9, when Joe has a nightmare where he is taunted by figures from his past. These insecurities and regrets manifest in the form of Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Love (Victoria Pedretti). Throughout the scene, the women from Joe's past tease him about the truth behind his redemption arc, claiming no matter how hard he tries, he'll always be a cold-blooded killer. Considering Joe's relationships with Beck and Love, and their ultimate deaths at his hand, it makes sense that they'd serve as twisted reflections of his mind.

While the scene plays in the featurette, the Gossip Girl actor accompanies the clip with his thought process behind the sequence. He selects a moment where Joe reaches for the key, only to transition into a different room, as his favorite shot from his work on the episode. When Joe realizes he's no longer where he thought he was, he has no time to process what just happened, because he comes face-to-face with Love. Badgley also acknowledges the extreme demand from the fans regarding Pedretti's return, which they finally got in the form of a particularly aggressive dream sequence.

Image via Netflix

What Is The Fourth Season of You About?

The latest installment of Joe's story sees him settling in London after the events of the last season saw him faking his death and leaving the United States in pursuit of.Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). However, trouble is always around the corner when it comes to the protagonist of the show, and he unsurprisingly gets involved in a murder mystery in London. The process of finding the killer makes Joe reflect about the mistakes he's committed in his life, and his refusal to accept his violent nature.

The complete fourth season of You is now available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the new featurette below: