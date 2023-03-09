Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 10 of You Season 4.

After many twists and turns, You wraps up Season 4 with a blood-chilling ending that cements Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as an undisputable villain. Thanks to the Rhys (Ed Speleers) alter, Joe is now aware of his darkest desires and violent needs. However, while this realization could lead Joe to sacrifice his life for the sake of the people around him, Season 4’s grim finale underlines how he has actually embraced his bloody persona. That makes Joe as dangerous as he has ever been. While Episode 10, “The Death of Jonathan Moore,” puts an end to Joe’s current English identity, he is reborn as a cold-blooded killer.

A Final Murder

Finding Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) dead by overdose derails Joe’s suicidal plans. He wanted to kill himself before his former lover so she could witness his ultimate romantic sacrifice. Unfortunately, now that Marienne is dead, Joe feels lost. Rhys tries to tell Joe he must dispose of the body by cutting it to pieces, but Joe knows Marienne would prefer her daughter, Juliette (Dallas Skye), to get some closure. So, Joe takes Marienne’s body to a public bench, where she’ll be found and identified as a junkie. It’s a horrendous image for Juliette to have of her mother, but it’s still better than spending the rest of her life wondering what had happened.

Back at his flat, Joe starts to write a suicide note, still determined to take his own life, despite Rhys' protests. To make matters more complicated, the body of the real Rhys Montrose was also found in the woods. And since Tom Lockwood (Greg Kinnear) was the only person aware of what Joe had done, it seems like the billionaire is trying to get rid of Joe. That’s reason enough for Rhys to want to kill Lockwood, but Joe is only convinced after Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) texts him. In Kate’s apartment, Joe finds his girlfriend in shambles, still digesting the harsh truth that her father has controlled every aspect of her life. Lockwood’s betrayal and Kate’s distress are the push Joe needs to commit one final murder.

Using Kate’s phone, Joe sets a meeting with Lockwood at his hangar. After knocking Lockwood down with chloroform, Joe ties the billionaire to a chair. He uses sex shop handcuffs not to mark Lockwood’s skin so he can fake the businessman’s suicide. Unfortunately, his private meeting with Lockwood is interrupted by a bodyguard Joe has to kill hastily. The bodyguard’s death ruins the suicide narrative, but Joe is a master of improvisation. Joe suffocates Lockwood to death, breaks into the billionaire’s phone, and transfers millions of dollars to a different account, supposedly belonging to the bodyguard. Then, he leaves Lockwood behind while hiding the other body. The story the police immediately buys is that the bodyguard tried to torture Lockwood to get money and accidentally went too far. Now, the police are on a wild goose chase to find one of Joe’s victims, and no one will ever think about looking for him.

The Perfect Couple

While Rhys is thrilled to share the pleasure of the hunt with his alter, Joe is still determined to kill himself. His encounter with Lockwood only makes things more transparent, as the billionaire correctly pointed out how Joe is also a control freak willing to do horrible things to keep Kate safe from harm. So, even though the two alters worked together to kill Lockwood, Joe still pushes Rhys and throws himself from a bridge.

While drowning, Joe has a change of heart. His erotomania kicks in, and he decides he shouldn’t have escaped. Instead, he should have done everything he needed to ensure his relationship with Kate would work. Of course, that’s nothing more than the same line of reasoning Joe used multiple times before, which always ends in the death of his partners. Still, by dying, Joe prevents himself from hurting more innocent people. That would be a fitting end for the serial killer. Nevertheless, fate saves Joe and gives him the resources to take down new threats.

Joe wakes up in a hospital bed and finds out Kate is waiting for him. He was rescued by officers patrolling the area in search of suicide victims. Willing to build their relationship on trust, Joe confesses to having killed people, including Rhys Montrose. Kate is already aware Joe killed Rhys for her father and tells her boyfriend she used her family money to bury the evidence linking Joe to the crime. As Kate puts it, she is also capable of doing horrible things, like hiding the deaths of children in the name of profit. So, she’s willing to build a new kind of relationship with Joe, where they keep each other in check and push each other to be better people. Joe agrees, also revealing his real name. And just like that, Joe becomes an unchained serial killer, conscious of his dark deeds, and with all the world’s resources to cover his steps. Kate and Joe are now the perfect couple, capable of destroying anyone who stands in their way.

Curiosity Killed the Nadia

After their fight at the police station, Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Edward (Brad Alexander) make peace and decide to keep their relationship alive. Nadia also reveals the truth about Joe and enlists Edward to help bring the serial killer down. Unfortunately, by the time Edward is on board, Joe has already removed Marienne’s glass cage. That’s not the end for Marienne, though, as Nadia reveals the dangerous plan they put in motion together. Nadia changed the contacts in Marienne’s phone so that she could reply to Joe and pretend the prisoner lost custody of her daughter. Marienne faked her despair and also her suicide. Nadia replaced the painkillers with drugs that slowed down Marienne’s heartbeat, tricking Joe into taking her out of her cage. Finally, Nadia followed Joe and revived Marienne, sending her safe and sound to Paris, where she’s finally reunited with Juliette. Still, Joe remains a threat, and Nadia wants to take him down.

Edward uses his father's media tycoon access to steal information about Rhys Montrose and the Eath-the-Rich killer, hoping to build a case against Joe. The couple also brainstorms ideas that might lead to indisputable proof of his crimes. Once they realize Joe is obsessive, they decide to break into his apartment and search for trophies.

Nadia finds Joe’s trophies, but Edward is nowhere to be found when she exits the apartment. Nadia is cornered by Joe, who snatches her phone and deletes any incriminating photography. Joe tells Nadia how she’s a bright student and that he expects someone like her to find out the truth. He also tells Nadia he doesn’t want to kill her and that he’s excited to see what she does next. However, Edward is dead, with his neck sliced open. And by forcing Nadia to grab a knife, Joe can blame her for the boy’s murder. As for Edward, using Kate’s resources, Joe plants all the proof the police need to pin Rhys’ murder on the boy, which would also explain Nadia’s impulsive murdering her boyfriend. Joe was always a monster, but now that he has money and accepts his dark side, he’s unstoppable.

All Ends Well… For You

Using Kate’s fortune to clear his name, Joe returns to New York, turning his life story into a tale of survival and endurance. Together with Kate, he wants to change the world, and when he looks at his reflection, he sees Rhys is still there. Joe is a unified person once again, but he reabsorbed Rhys and all the evil this former alter means. Whatever comes next for Joe and Kate, it will be hard to stop them.

Nadia goes to prison and never says a word about Joe. She knows no one would believe her, so it’s best to save her strength to fight another day. Lady Phoebe leaves London behind and becomes a teacher in Thailand, choosing to do something good with her time. The rest of the Oxford club remains a bunch of self-absorbed spoiled brats. As for Marienne, she watches the news of Joe's returning to New York, hoping never to cross paths with the killer again. Not everyone has a happy ending. And some happy endings also mean trouble for everyone else. Hopefully, You will be renewed for a fifth season, where Netflix will hopefully tie up all the loose threads.

