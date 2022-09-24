Netflix fans are in the heart of the streamer’s TUDUM event which has featured a lot of exciting announcements on all their upcoming original series. It has been revealed that one of their most popular series You will be returning for Season 4 early next year with a classic Joe Goldberg monologue highlighting what his current life across the pond looks like. The video broke down all the new characters we’ll see next season, but it also gave fans their first look at Tati Gabrielle’s return as Marienne.

The video showed that Joe is a more refined man than the last time we saw him. After killing his wife, Love, at the end of last season, he snuck off to London where he is now known as Professor Jonathan Moore. He claims he has left his old lifestyle behind while he mocks all the new characters, but the image of Marienne just can’t seem to leave his head. Marienne is sporting a new white long braids and the footage implies that Joe is teaching at the same university that Marienne is attending.

Marienne was a nice addition to the cast in Season 3. Gabrielle brought a fun energy to this otherwise unnerving series. The former librarian inadvertently put a wedge in Joe and Love's ill-fated marriage, leading to them trying to kill each other which, despite all the odds, Joe ended up winning that battle. Marienne narrowly avoided Love’s deadly touch thanks to her daughter and, like Joe, fled the country.

Now that Joe is a professor, it’s going to be interesting to see how long his new social status and new-found lifestyle last. Especially, with Marienne seemingly nearby. We’ve been down this road before with Joe. He always says he’s turned a new leaf only to stab back at that idea a few episodes later after he found a new obsession. It’s only a matter of time before the two meet up again. In classic, You fashion it's probably going to be an uncomfortably awkward reunion.

You Season 4 is taking a cue from Stranger Things and is releasing in two parts. Part 1 will be released on February 10, 2023, before Part 2 closes out the season a month later on March 10. Along with Penn Badgley and Gabrielle, the new season will star Amy-Leigh Hickman, Charlotte Ritchie, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keepers, Lukas Gage, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates.

While we wait for Joe and Marienne’s tense reunion, you can watch the new teaser and view the new images of Gabrielle’s Marienne down below. You can also stream the first three seasons of You on Netflix now.