About one month has passed since You Season 4 Part 2 hit Netflix, giving viewers some time to sit with the wild journey the newest episodes brought viewers and Joe (Penn Badgley) on. The season saw some major changes, including a jump across the pond to London, a different take on its format, and a game-changing reveal with Joe. Episode 9, "She's Not There," also treated viewers to a couple of returning faces, including Joe's Season 2 and 3 romantic interest Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). While Love served as literal nightmare fuel for Joe, new behind-the-scenes photos show Pedretti and Badgley having nothing but a good time.

With the caption "love and joe hard at work? so true," the trio of photos showcases Badgley and Pedretti chatting and prepping to film Love's return with the show's most iconic set piece: that big clear box. One photo sees Badgley with his arms spread wide and a smile to match as he and Pedretti talk outside a trailer. Things get a little more serious as they discuss the scene at hand near storyboard images and with the script. This particular episode is notable because it was also Badgley's directorial debut for the series.

In the episode, Joe experienced quite the trip as he attempted to find a way to save Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). Of course, it wasn't easy in any regard, and Joe found himself confronting many sins of his past, including Love and Season 1's Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The episode also saw Joe beginning to realize just how extensive his dissociation was following his earlier resistance to fully acknowledge it. Meanwhile, Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) drew even closer to learning the truth about Joe.

Love and Joe's Tumultuous History

Viewers first met Love in Season 2, when Joe relocated to California. He went through his typical routine of stalking Love in the name of...well, love. The two eventually entered into a relationship, but it hit rocky territory as they both realized the other was keeping some big secrets. When Season 3 came around, the couple was now married, with a young son, and living in the suburbs. However, the tables turned when Love began to unleash her rage, racking up her own body count. As the season drew to a close, her and Joe's relationship became (even more) toxic, and Joe ultimately killed her.

At the end of March, Netflix handed down a Season 5 renewal for the series, which will also mark its final run. Though we don't yet know where the season is heading, showrunner Sera Gamble and the show's writers already have some ideas brewing. Given how Season 4 ended, it's likely viewers will see more of Joe's fully unhinged side while he continues to play the supportive partner role to Kate. He may also continue to hold onto the Rhys part of his psyche.

