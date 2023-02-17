Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for You Season 4 Part 1.

You Season 4 Part 1 is finally here on Netflix with all new episodes. The series picks up in the aftermath of Season 3 — when Joe (Penn Badgley), having abandoned his former life, moves to France. But how does the newly christened "Jonathan Moore" make it to London at the start of Season 4? We'll break it down for you with this helpful refresher.

What Happens at the End of 'You' Season 3?

At the beginning of Season 3, Joe, after moving to the suburbs with his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and their newborn son Henry, soon discovers that his penchant for inappropriate relationships and violence isn’t solved by marital bliss. As his relationship with his wife gets rocky, he is enamored by the town’s artsy librarian Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and soon begins a discreet affair with her. However, after Love becomes privy to Joe’s relationship, she begins a plan to execute him which initially involves getting rid of Marienne.

After seeing Marienne with her daughter, Love has mercy on her and tells her to run away from Joe and his murderous tendencies. Ultimately, her plan to do away with Joe isn’t successful, and she becomes his next victim. Joe, having pinned all the murders and crimes on Love, fakes his own death, leaves Henry in the care of neighbors, and moves to Paris.

How Does Joe Make it to London in 'You' Season 4?

When Season 4 begins, Joe has searched all over France for Marienne but has had no luck. Despite feeling her presence, he couldn't find any clues to guide his search. One day, however, he stumbles upon a painting he believed Marienne has created and asks a woman at the scene for the artist's contact information. The woman gives him an email address that presumably belongs to Marienne, but then informs him that the artist is in London for the Acanthus art fair.

This ultimately brings Joe to a new city — where he finally comes face to face with Marienne, who has changed her appearance and outlook on life. Marienne is shocked to see Joe alive and runs away in fear, realizing that he was the one who had killed Love and not the other way around, contrary to all the media reports. She begs him not to kill her, which makes Joe realize how poor his image is in Marienne’s head, and he vows to change his nature in order to make her see him in a new light.

His plans are complicated by the arrival of Elliot Tannenberg (Adam James), the Quinn family hitman hired by Love's father to kill Joe. However, Tannenberg, disillusioned by a life of crime and murder, proposes a new plan. He offers to spare Joe's life in exchange for all the money Love has in her account and for him to kill Marienne instead, who is the only existing connection to his past he’s aware of. Although Joe agrees, he decides to protect Marienne instead and lets her go by taking a photo of her locket and sending it to Elliot to fake her death. Meanwhile, using the identification Tannenberg provides, he starts a new life as Jonathan Moore, a professor at Darcy College in London. He thus promises to stay low and try to change his ways, so he can eventually win Marianne's trust back. Of course, it’s not long before he’s embroiled in murder once again, waking up to find a dead body in his place.

You Season 4 Part 1 is now available to watch on Netflix, with Part 2 scheduled to premiere on March 9.