Joe Goldberg is now among the tantalizingly wealthy class of London. Joe embodies the role of the 'flaneur'; he is an anonymous and solitary observer, hidden among the faces in the crowd. This allows for extensive narration and a pique interest in setting and mise-en-scene, making the background of London a massive presence in the show. If you are not from London, Season 4 of You satiates that need for a stereotypical London atmosphere filled with old, dainty architecture, cobbled pathways and haughty aristocrats. If you are from London however, there are some glaringly obvious discrepancies guaranteed to make you pull out your hair.

Joe Isn't Even In London

Image via Netflix

The fictional university Joe works at is based in East London, but if you've ever been to London, or even just taken a peek at it on Google Maps, there is very little chance of seeing that much greenery and grass at a university. London is truly a cobblestoned city, decorated with miles of intricate architecture ranging from Baroque to Edwardian (and like any other city, there are modern glass buildings too). Fields of green are restricted to Buckingham Palace and numerous parks. The universities in London are devoid of sprawling green campuses and are more akin to gray slabs of academia. Joe's scenes as a lecturer were actually filmed in Royal Holloway College, which is located in the county adjacent to London, Surrey.

RELATED: 'YOU' Season 4: How Did Joe End Up In London?

Apparently, Joe Really Loves Walking

Image via Netflix

Although Joe "[doesn't] mind the walk," the ridiculous two-hour commute is a tremendous undertaking for anyone. Especially if they are doing it twice a day nearly every day. The two hours factor in the fictional university's location in East London, the scenes of him walking past Spitalfields Market and Liverpool Street station and his apartment in South Kensington. It's a journey that would take a fraction of the time if he used public transport. How does he even have time to solve a whodunit if 4 hours of his day is attributed to walking? Despite the absurd length of the walk, it is not wholly impossible to do. If we consider the true location of Royal Holloway College in Surrey and account for the market and station, his commute would theoretically be an outrageous 30-hour journey. In comparison, two hours doesn't seem too bad.

A Professor Living in South Kensington

Image via Netflix

The Mews in the affluent suburb of South Kensington are one of the most sought after places in London. Joe lives in the Kynance Mews, which could almost be a neighbor to Kensington Palace. These flats easily cost a couple of million pounds; in fact, one of the two-bedroom apartments in Kynance Mews is at an estimated price between £2,464,000 and £3,012,000. Comparing that to the average lecturer's annual salary in London, which is just over £40K, it is difficult to believe Joe could afford this. Penn Badgley addresses this discrepancy in a WIRED interview, suggesting Love's inheritance may be the primary source of Joe's money, but really it's comparable to how "Arnold Schwartznegger got all his bullets." We just accept he has an endless and indefinite source of money that finances his wealthy detective storyline.

That being said, why does he choose a flat in the Kynance Mews if he wanted to keep a low profile? Joe describes the suburb as "sleepy" but with his entire personality being based on the ability to make acute observations, it is hard to believe he didn't expect to be entangled with high-profile figures of the upper class whilst living there.

Fireplaces Do Not Equal London

Image via Netflix

"A fireplace in every corner" — how very London-esque. The dark academia motifs of fireplaces and bookcases are hallmarks to a charming London. As such, Joe is often pictured standing in front of grand open fireplaces with a vibrant fire burning inside. However, since 1956, the majority of London falls under smokeless zones, where the emission of smoke from chimneys and stoves in any kind of building is not permitted. Under the Clean Air Act, some fuels are certified as long as they do not produce black smoke. South Kensington has been a smokeless zone since 2004; therefore there may be the occasionally lit fireplace found around the suburb, but there is certainly not one in every corner.

The Overuse of British Slang

British slang is heavily littered throughout the show and is used to further isolate Joe and emphasize his American-ness. From the beginning, director John Scott ensures we know that Joe is out of his depth through minor interactions like his confusion with the meaning of "pants" in the classroom. Though realistically, when considering the context of the discussion and Nadia's attitude as she exasperatingly says it, figuring out the connotations of the word isn't difficult. It's an overt way to point out Joe's otherness that could have been more subtle. Then we find Joe wearing a comical apron with "Snog the Chef" stamped across his chest as he hides a dead body. An apron that no self-respecting Londoner would wear or own. Conversations are doused with "gutted," "bloody" and "mate," all serving the purpose to alienate Joe. As much as Brits love their slang, it doesn't need to be forced into every sentence.

London's Iconic Red Double-Decker Buses

Image via Netflix

With the release of You's promo image, the iconic red double decker bus was featured in the background. However, the show's team seemingly reached into the past and plucked an older model of London's beloved bus to be slapped onto the poster. Much to everyone's dismay, the open-air Routemaster buses are no longer seen on the streets of London and are replaced with deep-red vehicles that all have closed roofs. Putting British imagery and symbols onto the poster was a completely appropriate decision, but ensuring these images are consistent with the era Joe is living in is bare minimum.

American filmmakers have always been enthralled by the quaint and historic atmosphere of London and tend to overlook certain facts to achieve it. A rudimentary search on Google by You's team probably could have avoided these inconsistencies in London's representation, but these are the same minds that gave us Joe Goldberg, so we turn a blind eye.