After killing the "love" of his life and staging his own death in Season 3, Joe Goldberg went through plenty of changes in London to start a new life. The first part of the fourth season of You sees Joe, played by Penn Badgley, moving on from his past affair with Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and changing his whole identity as the university professor Jonathan Moore. However, old habits do die hard, and the second half of the fourth season completely changes how we watched the first part. With Joe keeping Marienne captive in the infamous glass box all along, Badgley reacted to the particular scene of his character and Marienne in the basement, saying that bringing the box back feels like some sort of "weird homecoming."

The lockable box has become synonymous with the series, with the box serving as a cage for rare books in Season 1 as well as a cage for his own victims. In Season 4, Joe was able to find Marienne after following her to London. Marienne, of course, ran away, but Joe was quick enough to corner her in an abandoned building. After some talking, with Marienne terrified, Joe wanted to make a point that he's not a bad guy after all and that he's willing to leave his past behind and let go of her. Soon, Marienne abandons him—safely. In the reaction clip, though, the actor was watching a particular scene in the second half of the fourth season where Joe kidnaps Marienne, putting her in the now-infamous glass box. With the character ironically saying he's trying to make everything better, Badgley responded:

"He's actually saying he's trying to make it better, as he's throwing her into the cage. I feel like we haven't ever seen like this literal moment, have we? It's hard to play Joe [because] of how nasty he is and stuff, but once we brought back the box, it was this weird homecoming. Now we've dropped into what the show does well and knows, and it felt super relevant again. It's a real love-hate with the box. For all of us."

The first half of Season 4 introduces Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) as the counterpart to Joe's murderous urges and the person behind the killings of wealthy people. However, when Part 2 aired on March 9, Rhys was revealed to be a real person, yes, but his crimes were all figments of Joe's wild and crazy imagination. On Speleers' portrayal of Rhys, Badgley explained: "I love how Ed Speleers, who plays Rhys, is able to sort of be the physical embodiment of Joe's thoughts. This marks a new cycle for me playing Joe, and for Joe where it's like he gets to interact with himself in a more honest way."

In the latter part of the clip, Joe—as the insane person that he is—smashed himself against the glass box, with Marienne in utter shock. Bagley then added: "I think if he were to smash his head so hard that he was concussed and really like giving in to this, multiple personality disorder, I think there'd at least be a little cut on his forehead. You know, I'm just saying."

Though the fourth season somehow shows Joe as a changed person, the second part ultimately shatters that idea, highlighting Joe as the "monster on the hill" that he has been since the show's inception. Aside from Gabrielle and Badgley reprising their roles, as well as Speleers as Rhys, the fourth season of You also introduced new characters such as Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Lukas Gage.

The first and second half of You Season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. You can watch Bagley's reaction to Marienne and Joe's basement scene in the clip below.