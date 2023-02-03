Season 3 of You delivers what its audience has come to expect from the psychological thriller: a tight 10-episode murder spree defined by crimes of passion and satirical dark humor. Enjoyable though this may be, after three seasons, You needs to shake it up. The Netflix thriller is in desperate need of a real overhaul, where go-to plot devices must be reworked if Season 4 is to keep viewers interested.

You has come to depend on an overused, predictable formula. This consists of the idealization and then murder of Joe’s "perfect woman," who is then granted posthumous fame. Although You has done its best to mix things up, this has been the treatment received by both Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) across previous seasons.

'You' Season 3 Makes Murder Mundane

After three seasons of You, gritty black-and-white flashbacks to Joe’s (Penn Badgley) childhood are now standard, and their effect at eliciting sympathy for its lead serial killer wanes as his list of victims grows ever longer. You has returned time and again to its “basement cage” as a pivotal plot device, something that cannot be recycled yet again for Season 4. The Netflix thriller has also made the error of ever-increasing the frequency and intensity of its violence in an attempt to retain a certain shock factor. This is a common error in thrillers or more violent drama series, where the audience quickly becomes numb to the intensity, and it loses all effect. The stakes can’t be raised any higher, a pitfall also seen in long-running action-heavy shows like Supernatural or The Walking Dead.

The novelty that made Season 1 of You such a hit has worn off. The hype over the previous Lifetime series was due to having a sociopathic stalker as the show’s narrator – an immediate draw for a psychological drama intent on unnerving its viewer by making them feel like the confidante of a killer. But this quirky format has stagnated due to the lack of character development for Joe. He is still just as impulsive and self-righteous as he was in the very first episode of You. And whilst that is his character, something has to evolve within him to keep viewers interested and to keep things fresh.

Season 3 of You especially strained a little too much to excuse Joe’s actions. His not-so-perfect wife Love is also a murderer and adulterer, and the show toys with this as a justification for Joe eventually outsmarting and killing her. He also positions himself as the hero set on rescuing his new target Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) from a difficult family crisis. You is largely from Joe’s point of view, so of course the audience is asked to see him how he sees himself: as a hero who makes justifiable if difficult decisions. But You has lost sight of its original purpose — that this perspective is meant to be perverse and uncomfortable. Instead, Joe is shown to triumph once again over his female victims by the end of Season 3. Ostensibly he is still the villain, but the show has tried too hard to muddy the moral waters, and now the original intention to present a complex narrative perspective now lacks in clarity. Joe is no longer perverse and frightening, but mundane and a little predictable.

Joe Is In Desperate Need Of Character Development on 'You'

So, what can You Season 4 do differently to keep everyone guessing? As with Season 3, a new location will definitely inject a fresh dose of novelty. With Joe continuing his search for poor Marienne in Paris, then we’ll get to see how well his schemes work on European soil. Penn Badgley’s performance as Joe can always be relied upon to deliver that definitive blend of charismatic and creepy, but of course he’s only as good as the script. What You really needs right now is character development and a new, shocking formula.

In the previous season of You, Victoria Pedretti’s Love switched up the “female victim” dynamic by fully embracing her own murderous tendencies. This kind of innovation is necessary to keep Season 4 interesting, and it should involve more total overhauls of the show’s status quo.

Viewers are likely growing tired of Joe’s often easily won triumphs, and it is high time he meets some serious competition to utterly disrupt his schemes. This may be in the form of an equally obsessive rival (which we thought we were getting with Love, but yet again, Joe won the day and gave her the ax at the end of Season 3), or through the out-scheming of one of his victims. If You desires to lend a degree of finality to this season, then a return of some of Joe’s surviving victims could provide a solution, especially if these survivors decide to team up to rid the world of Joe’s evil. The return of Ellie (Jenna Ortega) or Theo (Dylan Arnold), together with a hopefully alive and well Marienne could tip the balance of power away from Joe.

Time for the Endgame to Start on 'You'

Having Season 4 as You’s final installment could provide a much-needed burst of freshness, with Joe’s downfall and eventual defeat as the main theme. This would inspire a sense of urgency necessary to prompt Joe’s belated character development. Potentially the show could orchestrate this shift through a reinvigorated use of childhood flashbacks – Joe’s mother issues have been established, so now it’s time this plot device was used to show us something a little more shocking.

So far You has successfully brought together several complex stories each season, tying together loose ends in dramatic finale episodes. This season has the potential to tie together the whole show with an upheaval of expectations. And nothing would surprise returning audiences more than character development which actually sticks.

No more hasty crimes of passion and fooled female victims. Joe needs to be outsmarted, and confronted with his crimes. His façade of heroism needs to be destroyed once and for all, concluding with his own eventual grisly end. Season 4 needs to be darker, sharper, and perhaps with a slower pace to allow room for its characters to grow. Its violence should be tactful, not heavy-handed, and its twists should entangle Joe in an endgame from which, at last, there is no escape.

Ultimately, You can either deliver more of the same with its fourth season, or it can turn the tables on viewers’ expectations, and produce a truly thrilling conclusion to its murderous tale.