Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Part 1 of You Season 4.It seemed like only a matter of time before Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) would take his murderous act on the road and pop up abroad somewhere. At the end of Season 3 and in the opening scenes of Season 4 of the Netflix hit You, we see the hopeless romantic — who also happens to be a compulsive serial killer — walking the streets of Paris with a new name and a new lease in life after things in the suburbs of the States ended in the death of his wife Love. Joe Goldberg is situated into his new identity as Jonathan Moore, a professor of literature at a prestigious London university. It isn't long before "Jonathan" is submersed in his murderous and clandestine ways after falling in with the "in crowd" by invitation from his neighbor and fellow professor, Malcolm Harding (Stephen Hagan), who pulls Joe into his well-heeled, convivial hipster clique that includes some truly deplorable people. These "nepo" kids are so incredibly arrogant, spoiled, and entitled, that it almost makes you want Joe to do humanity a service and do his thing early (you know what we mean) to every member of the Oxford circle.

We'll Spare Lady Phoebe, the Only Likable New Character in 'You'

The only member of the new cast who appears to have any redemptive core values of any kind is Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper). The social media darling and unofficial social activity leader of the group is a genuinely nice and loving person who treats people with a level of respect that the others don't even come close to. She wants to find true love with her boyfriend Adam Pratt (Lukas Gage) and welcomes Joe with open arms from the very beginning. And even though she can come across as a little shallow and even flighty at times, she is a warm person, so we are going to save the indictments for every other member of the cast and spare Phoebe from our list of unlikable characters in Season 4 of You.

Adam Is the Great American Fraud in 'You' Season 4

Where do we even start with this band of morally bankrupt, pompous socialites who stand on the shoulders of their ancestor's achievements and act as if they made the grueling climb to reach the catbird's seat? Adam Pratt (Gage) is the only other American in the cast and is the owner and operator of the Soho, London hotspot, Sundry House, a private bar and waterhole for the ultra rich kids whom Joe finds himself in the middle of in Season 4. He is the son of a wealthy East coast family and a failure as a businessman who is continually being bailed out by his father after making a series of bad deals. He is Phoebe's boyfriend, but he's got some secrets that will threaten their relationship. He is the prototypical, "fake-it-til-you-make-it" pseudo wunderkind that, although he can be a complete douche at times, can't necessarily be labeled as "boring" considering his unusual fetishes and showering habits.

Kate, 'You's New Leading Lady, Makes it Very Hard to Like Her

We get it, your character is supposed to be the hardline ice queen of the group who is all business and not to be trifled with, but come on Kate (Charlotte Ritchie)! If you're going to be the one who tries to take down the most likable serial killer on TV, then you're going to have to lighten up and be a little more palatable for the audience. Maybe Kate does have a heart of gold under that hardened exterior, but we wish she'd let us see it a bit more. If Joe likes her so much, then there must be something redeemable and interesting besides the gruff persona and standoffish scowl that is constantly on her face. She appears to be headed toward final "You" status (Joe Goldberg's equivalent to "final girl" status), so here's hope that Part 2 will see Kate lighten up just a tad.

And Taking the Award for 'You's Most One-Dimensional, Terrible People...

So, there are several members of the cast that fall under the heading of "terrible and boring people" in You Season 4. Chief among them is Gemma Graham-Green (Eve Austin) who, when she isn't humiliating members of the working class for her own amusement, is routinely telling people how boring they are. Newsflash, Gemma, you're a boring, deplorable person! And Simon Soo (Aiden Chang), the brooding fraudster of an artist? He may be the most unbearable of the entire lot, with his dismissive pomposity and too-cool-for-school demeanor. His sister Sophie Soo (Niccy Lin), the social media queen and influencer, has no personality at all to speak of. If it weren't for Instagram, she'd be even more worthless than Simon. (Maybe she is anyway). And we'll wrap up this basket of miscreants with Princess Blessing Bosede (Ozioma Whenu). In the rare occasion that she speaks, it is usually to make a crass joke at someone else's expense.

Where Do 'You's Most Sinister New Characters, Roald and Rhys, Stand?

These two characters aren't so much boring as they are duplicitous and sinister. Roald Walker-Burton (Ben Wiggins) has been carrying a torch for Kate since they were kids and is Joe's romantic rival for her. He talks smack, but there is at least some sort of method or purpose behind why he is such an incredible ass. He wants Jonathan out of the picture so that he can continue his pursuit of Kate unfettered by the competition. Petty? No doubt about it, but boring, not so much in that he has an expressed goal and purpose in the show.

And what do we make of Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers)? Anyone who can go toe-to-toe with Joe in a battle of murderous deceit and overall wits has to have some level of sophistication and depth to them. And Rhys' humble, man-of-the-people act is a terrific facade that he plays out with great aplomb throughout the season. Joe can usually sniff out a charlatan a mile away, but Rhys is able to keep him guessing with every text, note, and dead body he leaves in his wake in attempt to frame him. When he announces his bid for mayor at the conclusion of the first part of Season 4, we have to admit, that was a nice twist. He's been wanting to tear down the monarchical elitists from the very beginning, but hid it very well as he walked in the same circles as the people he so despises. The psychopaths are always the most interesting characters, aren't they?

You Season 4: Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Part 2 will be available for streaming on March 9.