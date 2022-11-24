The unnerving psychological thriller You will be returning sooner than expected in a move that is so Joe Goldberg. Fans of the mega-successful Netflix series starring Penn Badgley and based on the books by Caroline Kepnes have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving as it was announced via the streaming platform that Season 4 will be premiering a day earlier than expected. With anticipation building up following some very twisted events in Season 3, You Season 4 is inching up to be another knockout when it premieres this February — just in time for Valentine's day!

In an update shared from TV Insider on Thursday, Netflix revealed that the upcoming season of You will premiere Part 1 of the series on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with Part 2 premiering exactly a month later on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Both parts will respectively drop at 3 a.m. EST on Netflix worldwide. Picking up from the events of Season 3 — where Joe (Badgley) put an end to his relationship with his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) following his newest obsession with librarian Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) — he heads overseas with a new alias under the name Professor Jonathan Moore. Moving to London for Marienne, Joe's wandering voyeuristic eye and sadistic romanticism leads him to become infatuated with an art gallery director named Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). What will become of his relationship with Marienne now that Kate is in the picture?

While not much is known about what Season 4 of the steamy series will bring when it returns this winter, a teaser previously confirmed a new side to Joe's life would be explored, including his belonging to a group of wealthy socialites, many of whom will no doubt incur the sharp, often signature sarcastic criticism from Joe. However, when the Londoners suggest they are being targeted by a killer who is picking them off one by one, it seems like Joe is back on his sleuthing ways to figure out who is behind the heinous crimes in a move that feels a lot like another dark anti-hero, Dexter Morgan.

Image via Netflix

During a chat on his podcast, Podcrushed, Badgley revealed if he had ever theoretically met his on-screen counterpart, Joe Goldberg, he would have a very straightforward reaction to him. "Let’s say he was a person I was obsessed with, and somehow I could meet him in a controlled circumstance, and he was interested in listening to me… I would actually try to love him. Because, the truth is, he’s never gotten that," he said, adding how looking at the character for a long time has also prompted his more empathetic side. "Honestly, feel like I would look at him for a long time. He needs love. It’s like, I would hug him. I would hold him."

Joining Badgley this season is actress Ritchie — best known for her role on BBC One’s Ghosts. In an interview with the Radio Times earlier this year, the 33-year-old star called the role a rather “challenging” one that excited her. “I haven’t found something as challenging for a really long time,” she told the publication, adding how there’s an “icy” element to her character. “Actually, I always find it difficult… it’s a boring refrain that the people close to me have to hear me say – I never quite feel like I can do it. But particularly this one, because the character is, and because the show is, very glossy, and often everyone looks really good and well-dressed… all of this emphasis on that stuff.”

Taking a page out of Netflix’s latest structure around premiere drops divided into parts like Stranger Things, You Season 4 Part 1 premieres Thursday, February 9, 2023, followed by Part 2 on March 9, 2023.