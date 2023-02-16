If you've been keeping up with your favorite serial killer, you know that he has expanded his horizons in Season 4 of You. At the end of the last season, we saw Joe (Penn Badgley) blow up his quiet, suburban life in California and follow his new obsession to Paris. When offered a fresh start with a new identity, he moves to London as a professor. While the drama unfolds, we see Joe explore the upper echelon of European society, with scenes in some beautiful places. If you happen to be a local or on holiday in Paris or London, here are a few of the greatest filming locations from season four that you can actually visit!

Medici Fountain, Jardin de Luxembourg, Paris

The Medici Fountain is a monument in the Luxembourg Gardens. If you happen to be in Paris, this is a lovely spot to enjoy a nice day surrounded by nature in the heart of the city. In the show, Joe is prowling around the fountain at an art show where he hopes to bump into Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). He finds a piece of her work on display and discovers that she is visiting London. While you're not likely to find an art show there, it is a great spot to relax in the shade and enjoy the beauty of this 500-year-old fountain!

St. Pancras Station, London

If you've ever taken the train between Paris and London, you will recognize the iconic St. Pancras station. This is where Joe tracks Marienne and steals her necklace instead of killing her as instructed by the Quinn family hitman. If you feel like you've seen it somewhere before, that's because it also serves as the station where characters board the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter movies. If you have a chance to visit the station, you can also visit Platform 9 3/4 in real life and take a photo pushing your trolley through the wall!

Royal Holloway, University of London

Part of Joe's new fabricated identity is apparently a Ph.D. and references nice enough to land him a professorship. While Darcy College is fictional, Royal Holloway, University of London is a real campus. The beautiful courtyards and facades are stunning and the art galleries on campus are open to the public! It's just outside of London and has some more great scenery that we don't see in the show.

Four Seasons London at Ten Trinity Square, London

Following in the footsteps of The White Lotus, You Season 4 also makes use of the Four Seasons hotels. This hotel serves as the luxury apartment of Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and hosts a few of the grand parties we see in Part 1. While you may not want to pay the exorbitant rate to stay in Lady Phoebe's apartment, you can certainly splurge on a cocktail in the hotel bar or relax in the lounge!

Kensington, London

Joe's neighborhood is exactly what you think of when picturing the idyllic streets of London after watching a Hugh Grant movie, and unlike the Parisian street we saw at the end of Season 3, it's not a studio back lot! In reality, a teacher's salary could not make rent on Joe's quaint apartment in this beautiful neighborhood, as it is nicknamed the "royal neighborhood" and is home to billionaires and other one-percenters that the "eat the rich killer" would have their eyes on. No need to pay rent, you are free to walk around and explore the beautiful streets and gardens that fill this area!

Knebworth House, London

Perhaps the most stunning location we've seen in the series, Knebworth House serves as the setting for Lady Phoebe's fictional family estate. It reminds you of Downton Abbey, but with less appealing inhabitants. The majority of the drama in part one happens at the estate, whether while hunting on the grounds or partying in the drawing room. In the summer months, the gorgeous house and its gardens are open to the public for £18.50. If you want to learn some history while seeing a set from your favorite series, Knebworth House is the perfect place!

Old Billingsgate, London

The lavish gallery where Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) hosts Simon's (Aiden Cheng) art show is actually a real event venue in London. Once the world's largest fish market, Old Billingsgate was renovated by an architect in the 1980s and now hosts numerous high-end events. If you aren't lucky enough to be invited to one of the fashion shows or weddings hosted there, you can take a virtual tour or simply walk by on your riverside stroll!

Lincoln's Inn, London

Royal Holloway isn't the only location that serves as the setting for the fictional Darcy College. The gorgeous library that is featured this season is actually part of Lincoln's Inn. The space is actually a law library for a society of barristers and not young literature students debating over books. Don't worry, you don't have to be a lawyer or a member to see this space. They offer regular tours that will teach you the 600-year history of the society, and allow you to see the art collection and much more! If you want to do some research in the library without becoming a member, you can even request special permission from the librarian.

So, have Joe Goldberg's latest escapades inspired a holiday across the pond? If so, make sure to stop by any of these classic places. While being beautifully cinematic, they all also have their own unique history, which is well worth learning about if you make the journey. Just make sure you don't accept any mysterious invites to a spooky country house with a killer on the loose! With Part 2 around the corner, it will be interesting to see which locations show up again, or what new destinations the series has in store! Will Joe explore more of London, go back to Paris in search of Marienne, or start over in yet another city as he tries to suppress his murderous tendencies? Only time will tell!