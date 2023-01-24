2023 will see a lot of Netflix’s fan-favorite shows return in a big way. This includes the popular horror thriller series You which will premiere its fourth season in early February. With that release date quickly approaching, marketing for the Penn Badgley-staring series has been firing on all cylinders. This particular season will see Badgley’s Joe Goldberg across the pond in London under the new alias of Professor Jonathan Moore. Now, new images for Season 4 show the newly minted Professor taking in the London air and lifestyle, but where Joe goes, murder is soon to follow.

The first three new images see Joe hanging out with Lukas Gage’s Adam, being very intimate with Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate, and going hunting with Ben Wiggins’ Roald. However, while Joe is trying to lie low, he can’t escape his darker, more obsessive, tendencies. The final image has Joe opening the trunk of a car wearing dirty yellow gloves like he’s about to move a body. The camera is positioned in the trunk itself, so we can’t see who or what is in this ill-fated situation. It could be any number of people as this season is adding a bunch of characters to Joe’s new “higher class” inner circle. This includes Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates.

However, the main reason Joe came to London was to find Tati Gabrielle’s Marienne who was “the one who got away” from last season. Joe going after his former flame will be mixed in with this disturbed serial killer trying to adjust to his new life and identity. The problem is, unlike his old bookstore or grocery store jobs, being a professor means Joe’s going to be more in the public eye than he would like. This also means being more social than he would like.

The other added problem his new status brings, as the latest trailer revealed, is that it has put a target on Joe’s back. Joe’s not the hunter anymore, he’s the prey with any one of his newfound “friends” being after him. The mystery of who knows Joe’s real identity is what separates this upcoming season from the rest. It’s going to be exciting to put the pieces together to see if it's one of Joe’s new friends or a character from his dark past killing the people around him and hunting him down.

No matter who or what’s after Joe, this season is sure to be a bloodbath full of shocking twists and turns. You Season 4 Part 1 is premiering on Netflix on February 9, 2023, before wrapping up its thrilling murder mystery with Part 2 a month later on March 10. Season 4 Part 1’s new images can be viewed down below.

