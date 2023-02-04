After three seasons of watching anyone who has the misfortune of obtaining the attention and affection of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You, it's hardly surprising everywhere he walks looks suspiciously like a murder scene. As is known to committed fans of the Netflix thriller, Joe's now somewhat predictable behaviors follow a pattern of stalking, obsessing and killing all romantic former romantic flames. His latest self-indulgent serial killer antics forced him to flee suburban America for England after his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) evaded his bloody charms. With a new identity as university lecturer Professor Jonathan Moore, Season 4 is shaping up to put Joe's lust for love and life (taking) to the test. Just days ahead of the release, new images have been unveiled spotlighting Joe on a new hunt.

The images see Joe pursuing a forest alongside two of his uber-elite students for a hunting session. Looking every bit the perfect teacher, Joe appears curious as he seemingly watches his students with his rifle tucked neatly under his arm. He's either genuinely intrigued by something/someone or he's just very good at playing along because from a distance he looks like the ultimate unsuspecting candidate for hunting.

Meanwhile, his entitled student Ronald Walker Burton (Ben Wiggins) wields his gun with confidence, taking aim at his target with focused eyes. Another image showcases another one of Joe's pupils preparing to take a shot of her own. The hunting trip itself raises many questions, for one, is this stroll into the forest with guns part of a hunting society at the school or merely one of the many vices indulged in by London's wealthy residents?

Season 4 Promises Chaos and Mayhem

Naturally, there is also the added suspicion as to whether one of the attendees of the trip, who clearly have an affinity for hunting prey, could be London's illusive "Eat The Rich Killer." From what audiences have seen so far, the serial killer is set to send chills down the spine of the English capital with their murderous spree and there would be no better disguise than the killer mingling amongst the elite. Perhaps most intriguingly though is that this killer's emergence coincides with an anonymous person taking interest in Joe's whereabouts.

If that wasn't complicated enough, there is also the added element of Joe desperately trying to win Marienne back - on the promise of him being different from the murderer she believes him to be - whilst potentially indulging in a romantic affair with one (or two) of his students. Of course, all of these people only add to the mounting list of individuals who could be after vengeance from Joe be it from a broken heart or out of self-defense. Whatever the reason, it looks like Joe's kill spree is finally about to have some consequences.

You season four will land in two parts. The first installment arrives on February 9, and the second on March 9. You can check out the new images below.

