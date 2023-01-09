With exactly one month left until the Penn Badgley-led drama You returns for its first batch of episodes from Season 4, Netflix released a massive collection of new images that show off the new high-society European life Joe Goldberg is leading and the colorful characters he'll rub elbows with. Coming off a wild Season 3 finale and an apparent attempt to come off as a changed man, his old obsessive tendencies bleed through in the shots. Even in London, hanging with a new crowd, a new name, and a new job as a professor, it's clear that no matter where this serial killer goes, he can't shake who is at heart.

Much of the focus of the new images is on the new characters entering Joe's life this season, including two new potential obsessions. These uber-rich socialites appear incredibly out of touch, considering all the parties, luxurious, over-the-top settings, and posh outfits they're seen in. Mostly, they seem to enjoy drinking with their fellow upper-crust members, though one shot sees them playing around with real axes and shields showing their penchant for more unorthodox activities. Aside from his new friends, Joe will also have to keep an eye out for the one that got away Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) who is also out and about and will apparently be attending the same class Joe is teaching.

Throughout the images, it seems Joe is taking well to his new surroundings. At first, seen wandering through the streets in his typical attire with a baseball cap, other shots see him looking far more confident and donning an elegant suit and vest combinations to match his surroundings. He's still romancing and obsessing as seen in his apparent fling with Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and interest in Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), but in Season 4, he's also playing amateur detective. One image sees Joe with a wall covered in newspapers and the description of the upcoming season hints that another murderer is on the loose targeting his new friends. Some of the headlines mention suicides and missing persons, setting up a serial killer to rival even Joe. He's previously tangled with the also crazy Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) to whom he was once married, but his pursuit of this killer may put the love-to-hate protagonist on the side of good for once.

You Season 4 Promises New Faces Aplenty as Joe Heads Abroad

Season 4 looks to be a bit of a refresh for You which has remained one of television's best shows through its first three seasons. Joe is getting as fresh a start as possible in London, but the obstacles to overcome are only becoming more complex for this obsessive killer. Between finally tracking down Marienne, blending in as a teacher, infiltrating high society and the love lives of two socialites, and stopping an equally dangerous individual, keeping it together for this season is a challenge that may finally push him into a corner. Rounding out his new slate of potential friends/victims this time around are Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

You Season 4 releases its first batch of episodes on February 9 before concluding Joe's international escapades on March 9. Check out more images below.

