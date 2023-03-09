What is it about Joe Goldberg that we can't look away from? The serial-killing protagonist (Penn Badgley) of Netflix's hit show You, now in its fourth season, is not a good person. He's killed a lot of people — like, a lot of people — and he abandoned his son after seeming to murder his (fellow serial killer) wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti, in a sorely missed role.) So. what is it about Joe that reels viewers in? He's handsome, sure, but this is offset quite quickly when we watch him masturbate in public and stalk innocent women. He's an okay father, kind of — he reads to his son, but also covers up crime scenes right next to his baby carrier. So, no, it's not that we like Joe Goldberg per se. It's more like we love to hate him. So why, oh why, is the first part of Season 4 trying to make Joe better himself?

Joe's Character on 'You' Is Built on Disgust

The winning formula for You — what has carried it so well throughout its first three seasons — was its willingness to go low. Many fictional serial killers are portrayed with an air of refinement in order to subvert the idea that killing makes us baser. In Silence of the Lambs, Clarice (Jodie Foster) is surprised that Hannibal (Anthony Hopkins), a vicious killer, is a well-spoken gentleman. In Dexter, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is a killer who only kills other killers, adhering to a strict moral code. By contrast, You introduces an attractive, intelligent man — and promptly shows us the ways in which his demons make him disgusting. In fact, the show does such a good job of lulling us into complacency with Joe's charm that it's almost shocking when we, as the audience, are forced to go along with his machinations. It's a kind of reverse-fantasy. Joe keeps a box of human teeth in his ceiling. He steals women's clothing. And, of course, he kills people — most often, people innocent of everything but a social flaw. In the first two seasons, anyone who gets in the way of the woman he's currently obsessed with is cut down fairly unceremoniously. Even in the third, when he's married to Love, this obsession takes control of his life. In short, You knows it has a monster on its hands — and it dares us to identify with him. Like it or not, this morbid fascination is key to the show's success. We're fascinated by his unredeemable qualities, and want to delve further into his mind. Maybe that's why the Season 4's sudden twist into a murder mystery is so surprising — and why it doesn't work nearly as well.

What's Different About Season 4 of 'You' So Far?

Season 4 finds Joe across the pond in London. Having faked his own death and killed his wife, Joe has left his baby son behind in order to stalk his newest obsession, artist Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), through Europe. (He says he's trying to stay clean of his obsessive behavior with the move, but his true motivations shine through.) Trying to lie low, Joe changes his name to Jonathan Moore and takes a job as a professor where he falls into a new crowd. (Perhaps a bit too easily, as they immediately welcome him into their inner circle despite his societal stature and truly don't seem to care about his background.) His new social group is even more rich and spoiled than in previous seasons, including artists, heiresses, and socialites — and when they begin dropping dead, victims of a mysterious "Eat-the-Rich" killer, we might secretly hope it's Joe with amnesia. In fact, when the first victim — a rude fellow professor named Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) — appears dead in Joe's apartment after a wild night of partying, even Joe automatically assumes he's done it and covers up the scene. The familiar rhythm of You seems to be back. Unfortunately, though Joe does have a new obsession — wealthy gallerist Kate (Charlotte Richie) — we soon discover that he's actually being framed. Someone is aware of Joe's past, and is attempting to use it to their own ends. While this is an interesting twist on the usual formula, it inadvertently sucks away some of the danger key to Joe's character. With a new moral code and a mission to clear his name, the Joe we love to fear is suddenly a protagonist fighting against a greater force. Gone is some of the introspection required to be hooked on this character — moments when the audience might feel a bit guilty for enjoying watching a protagonist so vile. Now part of a tangled web of murder, Joe is the lesser evil.

Will Joe Turn It Around in 'You' Season 4 Part II?

It remains to be seen if Joe will stick to his new guns. Though the end of Season 4's Part I reveals the identity of the Eat-the-Rich killer, it's still not clear whether Joe's takedown will change his soul. By the time he finds out that it's been author and aspiring politician Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers) the whole time, several high-society people are dead. Catching him in the act will prove very difficult — Rhys knows about Joe's true identity. But, in order to get to the core problem, we must ask ourselves this: Why does Joe want to stop him in the first place? The Joe we've come to know would delight in someone else taking down unlikable people — that was kind of his M.O., after all. And though Joe did try to stop Love from killing, he broke his clean streak because she told Marienne the truth. Joe has always been fooling himself — he comes up with reasons why people "have" to die to absolve himself of responsibility, and he does it so well that it sometimes fools us as well. It's believable that Joe wants to stop killing in order to "retire." What's not as reasonable is the idea that Joe suddenly has respect for the sanctity of human life. Only time — and the second half of the Season 4 — will tell. But if we know anything from years of Joe Goldberg, it's this: Joe can't change. Nor should he.

