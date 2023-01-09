Only a month ahead of its return, Netflix has released the official trailer for Season 4 Part 1 of their physiological thriller series You, which turns the tables on Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg as he becomes the target of a killer in London.

The brand-new official trailer reintroduces us to Joe Goldberg, an obsessive stalker, and killer, that has taken on many different aliases over the three seasons to escape his past crimes. From New York to Los Angeles, Joe now finds himself across the pond in London as Professor Johnathan Moore and has tried to rebuild his life. While here, he meets new and old faces, finding himself joining the social circle of the rich and privileged of London and also running into Season 3's Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). While Joe tries to live his new life, his old "habits" start to flare up, though he tries to keep them suppressed. The trailer takes a turn when it is revealed that there is another killer in London targeting the rich, known as the Eat the Rich Killer, who has seemingly taken Joe as his new target as he receives cryptic messages from an unknown watcher.

Based on the series of novels written by Caroline Kepnes, You first began in 2017 on Lifetime before being picked up by Netflix in December 2018 for its second season which is where it has stayed ever since. The third season premiered on October 15, 2021, and already was renewed for its upcoming fourth season before its previous season aired. You is developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti with Gamble serving as the series showrunner. The duo also serves as executive producers alongside Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley. Key cast members in the upcoming season along with Badgley and Gabrielle include Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

Who Else is Working on You Season 4

Writers for Season 4 include Gamble, Foley, Leo Richardson, Neil Reynolds, Kara Lee Corthron, Mairin Reed, Justin W. Lo, Amanda Johnson-Zetterström, Dylan Cohen, Hillary Benefiel, Justin Lo, and AB Chao. Directors on the season include season lead Badgley as well as John Scott, Shamim Sarif, Harry Jierjian, and Rachel Leiterman. Filming for the season was held in London, United Kingdom; Paris, France; and Los Angeles, California between March 21, 2022, and August 27, 2022. You is produced by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television, now Warner Bros. Television.

You Season 4 Part 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with Part 2 premiering exactly a month later on Thursday, March 9, 2023. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming series return as well as read Part 1's official synopsis down below.