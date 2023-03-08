You Season 4 is finally back with Part 2 tomorrow, picking up after Part 1's fiery "Eat the Rich" killer reveal. Where the first five episodes of the season tossed Joe (Penn Badgley) into a whodunit, the remaining batch of episodes will focus on his quest to stop Rhys (Ed Speelers) from causing any more damage. As we count down the hours to Part 2, Netflix released the first four minutes from Episode 6.

In standard You fashion, the opening Part 2 scene features a recap of Part 1's best hits, featuring Joe's trademark narration. The recap offers a quick refresher on what events went down, and reintroduces some of the key characters for this season. It revisits Marienne's (Tati Gabrielle) rejection of Joe, who goes on to begin his new London life as Jonathan Moore. Joe recounts falling in with the rich kids, with various flashes of them throughout the season -- from the first introductions to some of their bloody ends. Everything culminates in the final moments of the recap as Rhys is revealed as the killer, and as the subject of Joe's narration.

The preview then leads into the official start of Part 2's events. Rhys is fully in mayoral campaign mode as he gives another speech. Joe is still very much Joe, lurking on the outskirts of the crowd. His narration both commends Rhys for his clever tactics and wonders when everything will come back to fall on Joe. As Rhys leaves, he and Joe have a very brief encounter. Joe seems a bit shaken but is determined to find evidence against Rhys. The scene ends with yet another person setting her sights on Joe. Though it's someone who has only quietly popped up a few times this season, she may likely cause more problems for Joe.

As the first four minutes already teased, Part 2 will largely focus on Joe pinning the murders on the real culprit. Based on the extended preview of Rhys in his mayoral candidate era, things won't be so easy for Joe. It's apparent that Rhys already knows how to win over his community and quell their fears. Moreover, the new episodes will see Rhys try to befriend Joe and convince him that he's the cold-blooded killer he constantly denies.

Who Else Returns for Part 2?

The next round of episodes will again feature much of the Part 1 cast. Charlotte Ritchie (Kate), Lukas Gage (Adam), Tilly Keeper (Lady Phoebe), Ben Wiggins (Roald), Niccy Lin (Sophie), Ozioma Whenu (Blessing), and Brad Alexander (Edward) return as the core group of London's elite. Amy Leigh Hickman plays Jonathan's student Nadia, Alison Pargeter reappears as the mysterious Dawn, and, as revealed by the trailer, Victoria Pedretti is back as Love.

You Season 4 Part 2 premieres tomorrow, March 9, on Netflix. Watch the first four minutes here, and check out the trailer below.