After quite an explosive (literally) end to part one of You season four, audiences have been left eagerly anticipating the second installation of the serial killer drama. Part one of the hit Netflix series saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) - or Professor Jonathan Moore in this case - thrown into his very own whodunit. In a truly unexpected turn of events, Joe, who has a fair few body bags in his closet, found himself being framed for a string of murders he actually didn't commit. With just hours left on the clock until You season four drops, the streaming giant has unveiled a new poster for the show.

Teasing another deadly season ahead, the poster throws London's elite into the spotlight as they pose alongside Joe in a lavish library. Interestingly, the poster is an adapted version of Part One's offering. However, this version features a handful of notable omissions in line with those that were killed off during part one. Absences include mysterious artist Simon (Aidan Cheng), who was killed during a lavish art exhibition, and Gemma (Eve Austin) who is taken out during an elitist evening of depravity at Lady Pheoebe's getaway mansion. Hinting that more blood is yet to be spilled, the tagline on the poster reads: "Social climbing can be murder."

The image comes ahead of what is tipped to be an exhilarating conclusion to season four. After Joe finally came face-to-face with London's Eat The Rich Killer amd eventual mayoral candidate Rhys (Ed Speleers), in an epic closing sequence for part one, he is expected to get his Sherlock on in the upcoming installment as he endeavors to collect evidence against Rhys. Meanwhile, Rhys is hellbent on proving to Joe he is the murderer he refuses to acknowledge he is.

Season 4 Part 2 Will Be a Complicated, Fun Ride

Also in the mix is Joe's on-off tumultuous relationship with his neighbor from the window across the street Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). Despite telling Kate he can't be with her, with little to no explanation why, she is unconvinced and seems unable to let Joe go. If that wasn't complicated enough, Joe's dead ex-wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) looks set to make a shock return from the grave and she looks hungry for vengeance.

From an audience perspective, the biggest looming question mark is whether Joe will get caught once and for all or perhaps get the same body bag treatment he has given other people. In the meantime, viewers at least get the satisfaction of seeing Joe being hunted for a change, which is something Badgley previously hailed about this season. "For Joe to be hunted — and not just for a moment by Love — but for him to be in a condition, in a state of retreat and confusion, I think it’s probably refreshing and rewarding for viewers because it’s a position he puts other people in all the time," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

You Season 4 Part 2 arrives on Netflix on March 9. You can check out the new poster below: