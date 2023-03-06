After a brief hiatus, You Season 4 Part 2 finally hits Netflix this week. So far this season, the show has brought a new take on its formula, and already had its share of twists with more to come. As we count down the few days left until Part 2, Netflix shared a new video of star Penn Badgley spilling all the tea on what happens in the season finale.

Just kidding. Badgley doesn't actually divulge any real details on what's going to happen. However, he does seem to tease quite the ride ahead. Since he can't spoil anything just yet, much of the video is filled with beeps often saved for expletives, only this time it's to protect us from learning the ending early. Subsequently, a majority of what Badgley says makes no sense without the entire context. Still, if any of what he does share is true, it sounds as though the Season 4 finale will fall right in line with the rest of the show with more murder, betrayals, and... something with his hands? Near the end of the video, Badgley also teases a big reveal on the horizon with Joe, and that nothing is what it seems. He ends on a humorous note, asking the folks off-camera, "Can I say that?"

Part 1 of the season introduced Joe's latest persona – Jonathan Moore, a university professor in London. After failing to win over Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Joe focuses on putting the past and his stalker habits behind him. Unfortunately, he falls into a wealthy friend group who are killed off one by one, and someone is framing Joe for the deaths. So, Joe tries to figure out who the "Eat the Rich" killer is. As the episodes wrapped up, and Joe looked increasingly guilty, he learned that Rhys (Ed Speelers) is the killer with a few ulterior motives.

What We Do Know About 'You' Season 4 Part 2

While Badgley keeps his secrets about the Season 4 finale, there's still some known information about what to expect from the upcoming episodes. For starters, Part 2 will continue the Joe versus Rhys thread following the reveal in Part 1. Through much of the next handful of episodes, Rhys maintains his fixation on Joe, attempting to befriend Joe and convince him that yes, Joe is a killer.

Additionally, Joe's relationship with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) becomes exponentially more complicated -- not just because of the Rhys drama, but also because the pair tried to cover up a murder together. Last but certainly not least, one of the biggest shocks in the Part 2 trailer is that Love (Victoria Pedretti) is back. The exact mechanics on how remains a mystery, but nothing is off the table yet.

You Season 4 Part 2 releases this Thursday, March 9 on Netflix. Watch the new video below: