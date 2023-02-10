Penn Badgley has asked You creator Sera Gamble to cut future intimate scenes involving his character, Joe Goldberg. The star revealed that despite the nature of the show, his wish was granted for Season 4 of the hit Netflix series. Speaking on his podcast, Podcrushed, which he co-hosts with Nava Kavelin, Badgley revealed he asked Gamble to limit the number of intimate scenes involving his character as part of his desire to not always play ‘the romantic lead.’

“I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes,” Badgley said in his latest podcast episode on Friday, revealing that he had been thinking about the level of intimacy involved in the show long before he even signed his contract. “This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don’t think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m always playing the romantic lead?” This is true of many of Badgley’s best-known roles, including his character Daniel Humphrey in Gossip Girl, who was the romantic love interest of several characters, and his character “Woodchuck” Todd in Easy A, where he starred opposite Emma Stone.

Badgley revealed the reason behind his wish to abstain from sex scenes in the fourth season of You was also the value he’s placed on fidelity in his own real-life relationship with his wife Domino Kirke-Badgley. “Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me,” Badgley explained. “It’s got to the point where I don’t want to do that. So I said to Sera, ‘my desire would be zero, to go from one hundred to zero.’” However, Badgley understood intimacy was a key part of the show, and hoped for Season 4 to at least minimize the number of scenes. “But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them.”

Image via Netflix

The creator of the show, Gamble, was more than happy to accommodate Badgley’s needs. “She didn’t even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest,” Badgley said, thankful for Gamble and the other producers’ acceptance of his request. “She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction.”

Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, You is a psychological thriller focusing on bookstore manager and serial killer Joe Goldberg (Badgley). The first part of Season 4, which sees Goldberg move to London, dropped February 9 on Netflix, with the second part set to air on March 10. seeing Goldberg travel to London. Developed by Gamble and Greg Berlanti, the series stars Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge), Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife), Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey), Tilly Keeper (East Enders), Niccy Lin (Lockdown Kings), Aidan Cheng (Devils), Eve Austin (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit), Ozioma Whenu (The Virtual Llama), and Dario Coates (Coronation Street).

All released seasons of You are currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the official trailer for Season 4 below: