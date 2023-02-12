After a painstaking wait, serial killer thriller You returned to screens for a fourth installment of stalking, seducing and sleuthing. Previously, audiences have witnessed three seasons of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) obsessing over various women before eventually murdering most of them when they eventually see his true colors and attempt to flee him. However, season four sees an epic flipping of the script with Joe becoming a fish out of water as he follows his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) to London. Joe's normality is challenged when the English capital is tormented by the "Eat the Rich Killer" who has taken a particular interest in Joe after attempting to frame him for his crimes. There is something deliciously ironic about Joe decrying injustice over being accused of murders he hasn't committed whilst having gotten away with a string of his own. Following the show's latest release, star Badgley touched on the importance of "reinvent[ing] the wheel" for this season.

"For Joe to be hunted — and not just for a moment by Love — but for him to be in a condition, in a state of retreat and confusion, I think it’s probably refreshing and rewarding for viewers because it’s a position he puts other people in all the time," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "As an actor, putting him alongside another killer or man, both of those things are nice because he’s always the most uncomfortable around other people who are killers or men in general — which is not that often, but it has happened. I like it when he has some male peers. And I like it when he’s in danger."

Although, it seems flipping the script is not the only way the show bosses plan to prevent audiences from becoming tired. During an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Badgley highlighted that it's highly likely You will only see one or two more seasons at most. "I signed a six-year contract right out the gate," he explained. "So they could do two more if they wanted. I think if there’s another season, I think it’s only going to be one. I think–this is my understanding, but I don’t know, I really don’t know. But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired."

Image via Netflix

It looks like the conscious decisions taken behind the scenes to keep the show feeling refreshed has largely paid off with Collider's own Rae Torres declaring the "risky reinvention" a success. In fact, it looks like there is even more to come with the review hailing part two the "master of twists."

Part 1 of You season 4 is on Netflix now and part 2 lands on March 9. You can watch the trailer for the first installment below.