Pull up a chair and pass the sugar, Penn Badgley is taking a seat at the table to show off his favorite way to fix a nice hot cup of tea. Not only does he blend his steeped leaves with milk, but Badgley also blends fiction with reality, as he seamlessly slips into his You character Joe Goldberg as he walks viewers through the steps of crafting the perfect cuppa.

What would tea time be without your favorite mug to hold your piping hot bevy? For this, Badgley explains that out of his entire collection, there’s one mug in particular that he likes to keep close and safe, stored away from the outside world. The next step seems simple enough - adding your tea bag and hot water to the cup and allowing it to steep. Never missing a moment to freak us out, Badgley slips back into character to demonstrate the proper way of getting every last drop of caffeinated goodness into your cup. And, of course, what would any good tea-making tutorial be without a reveal of what dairy or non-dairy substitute makes for the perfect sip? A whole milk kinda guy, Badgley swirls some milk into his mug, and adds a small spoonful of sugar to the blend - just enough to give it some sweetness without taking over the drink’s “complexity.”

Finally making its way back onto Netflix, You recently returned with the first part of its fourth season. Catching up with serial killer and love addict Joe Goldberg (Badgley) across the pond in England, the series’ latest installment is already packed with twists and turns to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. While many were unsure of how the story would move forward following the shocking death of Victoria Pedretti’s Love at the tail end of Season 3, the show seems to be jumping right back into its element, pulling out even more surprises for its loyal fandom.

Image via Netflix

Although some things have changed for Joe, who now lives and teaches English Literature under the alias Jonathan Moore, even more remains the same. But, as he begins to rub elbows with some prominent members of England’s high society, he’ll find that he’s not the only one out there with a lust for blood as a new murderer named the Eat the Rich Killer begins to wreak havoc on Joe’s high-brow community.

Along with Badgley, Season 4 also stars Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers with an ensemble that includes Aidan Cheng, Ben Wiggins, Niccy Lin, Stephen Hagan, Sean Pertwee, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Adam James, Alison Pargeter, Dario Coates, and Brad Alexander.

Learn how to make the most rejuvenating cup of tea in the clip below and catch the first part of You’s Season 4 streaming on Netflix now before the second arrives on March 9, 2023.