Part 2 of You Season 4 has officially hit Netflix, bringing with it a number of twists and turns to keep viewers on their toes. The final handful of episodes picks up after Joe (Penn Badgley) learned that Rhys (Ed Speleers) is the "Eat the Rich" killer. So, Joe sets out to prove it and put a stop to Rhys once and for all. Unfortunately for Joe, bringing Rhys down proved to be quite the challenge, thanks to one of the season's biggest reveals.

As Episode 7, "Good Man, Cruel World," came to a close, viewers and Joe discovered that Rhys has been Joe's alter ego the entire time. While Rhys was very much a real person, he and Joe never met until the moments leading up to his death. Like the women in seasons past, Joe had formed an unhealthy obsession with Rhys that escalated to a boiling point. And though Joe's sanity was virtually non-existent by this point, Badgley liked the Rhys and Joe dynamic. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared that the approach was "refreshing," noting how it dove into Joe's mindset:

"[F]or Joe to be forming something of a love relationship — an attachment relationship, a real friendship — with a man is so refreshing. We got it with Forty in season two, and he was iconic for that reason — and also because James Scully is a great actor, and it was a great character. I so prefer it this way, because the one thing he couldn’t do with another friend is really go into his psychosis the way we were able by doing it this way. It was some of the most fun that I think I’ve had playing Joe, even just in that he gets to speak more. If Rhys is essentially the embodiment of his thoughts, that means he’s not thinking as much. So, that means Joe has to talk rather than think."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'You' Season 4 Ending Explained: What Happened to Joe Goldberg?

As viewers see throughout Part 2, Rhys is the driving force behind Joe's actions — whether Joe himself can acknowledge that or not. When Speleers spoke with Collider's Maggie Lovitt about Rhys, he also noted the importance of digging into a character's mindset, and how Rhys brings out the darker parts of Joe:

"Whether it ends up being like that, I don't know, but you set out to try and make this as well-rounded as possible. But in order to do that, you have to understand their mindset, and you have to get on board with the idea that they're making decisions because they think this is the best thing...I love the fact that he does some very broad, bold, bold suggestions. He does that in order to bring out a side to Joe that Joe's probably trying to push away. And that's what I love. He's the devil on the shoulder, isn't he?"

The entirety of You Season 4 is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the trailer for Part 2 below: