What's messier than an obsessive stalker turned serial killer? That's right, a group of spoiled rich kids with more money than sense and an insatiable appetite for power. With the countdown until Netflix's psychological thriller You returns officially on, it's clear Season 4 is set to explore uncharted territory for both the audience and central character Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) alike. Up until now, Joe has followed a perfectly formulaic pattern: fixate and fall in love with a stranger, stalk them virtually and physically, become the person they want, reel them in, and then... murder them when they inevitably see sense and try to run. But it looks like Joe's universe is about to be turned upside down. A new poster for the upcoming show has teased a new hierarchy of power and Joe may not be as at the top as he first thought.

The image, shared on the official You Instagram account, shows Joe in his new role as Professor Moore standing in what appears to be a university common room. Surrounded by his class of privileged, glamorous (but only on the outside) students, a suited-and-booted Joe stands out amongst the sea of champagne and couture. Brandishing an expression more akin to a very unhappy headmaster than a lecturer, his suspicion is palpable. Meanwhile, his class all appear somewhat dead behind the eyes as they pose effortlessly. To add a little fuel to the fire, the tagline reads: "Social climbing can be murder." As avid watchers are aware, Joe couldn't care less for social hierarchy, which means there could be another murderer among them. This is further hinted at by the poster's Instagram caption, which reads "there's an imposter among us." Either way, things aren't looking good for Joe.

The poster falls perfectly in line with the all-new trailer for Season 4 released earlier today, in which, Joe goes from hunter to hunted as a new killer — branded the "Eat The Rich Killer" makes headlines for his desire to execute the rich. In a surprising twist, it seems the killer has their eyes on one more victim — Joe. Given the specificity of the murderer's selected prey, Joe is convinced it's one of his students, which is not implausible with their shared appetite for axe-throwing and quick highs. With the shoe firmly on the other foot, there is a strange sense of karmic justice watching Joe squirm in the same way he has made his victims do countless times.

Image via Netflix

Amongst the many questions for the season are just who — or how many — obsessions Joe will develop in London. His initial move was sparked by his desire to win Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) over and an off-the-cuff murder of his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti). When confronted by Marienne in the new trailer, he vows to prove to her how much he has changed. Although he certainly tries to suppress his urges, which bubble up as more than one of his students expresses some degree of interest in him, it's not long before he's standing over another body. Whilst there was previous doubt over whether Joe's latest fantasies would survive him, the question may well be, will he survive them?

You can watch the drama unfold in two epic parts. The first half arrives on Netflix on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023. You can check out the new poster below.