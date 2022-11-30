One of the most popular Netflix series over the last number of years has been the thriller series You. After an explosive third season last year, the quirky serial killer series is finally returning for its fourth season in February. As such, the marketing for the series has slowly been ramping up ever since Netflix Tudum back in September. Now, Season 4’s latest motion poster teases Joe Goldberg’s new sophisticated role in society.

The poster sees Penn Badgley’s Joe, now under the persona of Professor Jonathan Moore, in his office preparing for his day of teaching ahead. As usual the killer in hiding doesn’t seem too thrilled to be in his current situation, and he probably has something to say about the endless ambient noise. The bell ringing, eerie footsteps, and whispers in the classroom, which get the newly minted teacher’s attention, can be heard around him.

After the events of Season 3 which saw Joe in Suburbia with his wife Love, who he later killed, Joe has fled to London. This is the first time the series is moving outside the United States, but don’t expect the change of scenery to mean that Joe’s turning over a new leaf. Like the previously released trailer teases, Joe is only here for one reason. That reason would be the return of Tati Gabrielle’s Marienne, who unknowingly got in the middle of Joe and Love’s marriage last season. When Joe falls head over heels for his fellow librarian, that spark kicked off events that led to Love trying to kill Marienne, who then fled to London where it appears that Joe has finally found her. To make matters even creepier, Joe is a professor where Marienne now goes to school. That fact alone makes this new identity a risky venture.

Image via Netflix

Anyone who has gone to college already dreads the words “office hours”, but office hours with Joe Goldberg is another frightening feeling entirely. It looks like Joe will be available soon as the poster states, “Office hours are tomorrow. Don’t keep Professor Moore waiting.” This most certainly means that a new trailer for Season 4 is right around the corner.

You Season 4 will be released in two parts. Part 1 will release on February 9, 2023, while Part 2 will drop a month later on March 9, 2023. Until Joe Goldberg starts his new position in the heart of London, you can view the new motion poster down below.