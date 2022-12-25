It's time to get your gloves on, season four of You looks like it might be the messiest one yet. The Netflix serial killer drama follows the story of unnervingly "nice" bookstore manager, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), on his nonchalant spree of obsessive romances that ultimately all lead to a few murders. Ahead of the show's return to the streaming giant, a new poster for the series has teased who could be next on Joe's hit list.

The poster spotlights Joe, who has now moved to London for two reasons, the first being that he murdered his wife in suburban Madre Linda and the second being that his latest obsession Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) left town without a trace and Joe isn't one to take "no" for an answer. Whilst most of the promotional material has been set in London, it's evident he first attempts to search for Marienne in France as this is where she previously mentioned she'd run away to with her daughter given the chance, and where we last saw Joe at the end of season three.

The new image shows Joe looking every bit the perfect hunter as he stands amongst a sea of people on a crowded Parisian street with the Eiffel Tower behind him whilst Marienne hesitantly looks over her shoulder. Notably, Marienne has changed her appearance drastically from when viewers last saw her, now opting for long blonde braids instead of her signature short curls, presumably to stay hidden from her predator. The poster showcases a more inconspicuous Joe, who is wearing a black shirt and black collared coat, in an attempt to stay under the radar whilst sniffing out his prey. If one thing is clear, Joe has no intentions of letting Marienne go without a fight and that is made imperative by the poster's tagline, which reads: "The one who got away."

The last viewers saw of Marienne was in the epic season three finale which featured an unexpected showdown that saw her come face-to-face with Love (Victoria Pedretti), Joe's fellow murderous wife. After noticing Joe becoming more infatuated with Marienne, Love decides the only way to save her marriage is to get rid of her altogether. However, in a surprise turn of events, Love changes her mind when she discovers Marienne has a young daughter, allowing Marienne to escape with a stark warning to vacate the town. Perhaps even more shockingly, Love then decides to kill Joe for his unfaithfulness, only to end up killed at the hands of her husband using the deadly plant she was growing outside.

From the teasers we've been given so far, Joe is set to make a not-so-coincidental move from Paris to London where he is slated to take on a job as a university professor, at the same school Marienne happens to attend. Whether Marienne will maintain her streak as the only one of Joe's obsessions to make it out alive remains to be seen. It is worth noting that Karen Minty (Natalie Paul) exited her relationship with Joe unscathed in Season 1, however, Joe was never obsessed with her, and thank goodness for that.

You can see Joe return to You for a nail-biting Season 4 in two parts. The first of which will land on Netflix on February 9, 2023 and the second on March 9, 2023. You can check out the new poster below: