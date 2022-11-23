2022 has been such an incredible year for television. Particularly for Netflix, which saw many of their most popular shows return for new seasons. 2023 looks to be no different as the streamer is starting off the year strong with the hit horror thriller You coming back for its fourth season in February. Fans have slowly been given glimpses of the upcoming season in the last few months leading up to the end of the year. Now, ahead of a “travel update”, Netflix has released a motion poster that sees Joe Goldberg up to his old tricks in a new city across the pond.

The poster sees Penn Badgley’s Joe undercover in the heart of London. He’s doing his best to blend in, surrounded by the staple double-decker buses and Union Jack flags. Since Joe comments on and judges everything, he most likely has a lot of thoughts about his current location. For the most part, Joe’s hiding in plain sight, but the only thing that eerily moves on this motion poster is his eyes which go from looking down to looking directly at us.

Season 4 has a lot to live up to after the literal explosive Season 3 finale which saw Joe kill his equally crazy wife Love and burn down his house in suburbia. Due to those fiery events, Joe has now fled to London and this will be the first time in the series a season takes place outside the United States. Joe has been a fish-out-of-water before, but not like this. To help him blend in Joe now goes by Professor Johnathan Moore. Yes you read that right. Joe’s new alias is a professor this season which, given the dark nature of the show, will get him into trouble quickly.

The first teaser released a few months back showed all the fresh faces that the newly minted professor would be dealing with and annoyed with this season. However, there’s one returning face in Tati Gabrielle’s Marienne, who was introduced last season. She unknowingly became Joe’s new obsession and got between his “perfect marriage” with Love. She was able to escape Love’s wrath at the end of the season with her daughter. However, Joe has found her, and it seems like she is attending the same school he’s teaching at. Talk about awkward.

You Season 4 is taking a page from Stranger Things and releasing in two parts. Part 1 will release on February 10, 2023, while Part 2 will drop a month later on March 10. You in its first three seasons has been one of the most thrilling, disturbing, and creative genre shows on television, so it's going to be interesting to see what Joe has cooked up for this season. The motion poster can be seen on Instagram, and the previously released teaser can be viewed down below.