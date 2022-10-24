What has two eyes, wears a face cap, and uses different aliases to murder people while justifying his crimes in his head? You guessed it, it's Joe Goldberg and now, he’s gone overseas to continue his favorite past time in a brand-new season of You.

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You is a psychological thriller series which follows the life of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). In the first season, Joe is a bookstore manager in New York when he meets and becomes infatuated with Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an aspiring writer. Joe’s obsession causes him to stalk Beck while committing various murders to eliminate anyone who stands in the way of their romance.

In Season 2, Joe runs to Los Angeles to escape his crimes and takes on a new alias, Will Bettelheim. There, he meets a chef called Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and falls back into his old pattern of obsession and murder in a bid to make his relationship with her work. But, Joe soon finds out there’s a dark side to Love. By the third season, Joe and Love are married and have moved to the Californian suburb of Madre Linda to raise their son, Henry, and escape their crimes from the previous season. However, when Joe falls back into his old habits by obsessing over his next-door neighbor, Natalie, and the local librarian, Marienne, Love goes to extreme measures to protect her perfect family.

You was first announced in February 2015 when it was revealed that Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble were developing and writing a show based on Caroline Kepnes’ book. Berlanti and Gamble initially pitched the show to Showtime and Netflix but were declined. In January 2017, it was announced that Lifetime had purchased the show and by April 2017, the show was given a 10-episode straight-to-series order. In July 2018, ahead of the show’s premiere, Lifetime announced that it was renewing the show for a second season.

But, by December 2018, it was announced that Lifetime had rescinded its renewal of the series and that Netflix was picking up the show ahead of its second season. You season two premiered on Netflix and was well-received on the platform. It was later announced that You was one of the most popular shows on Netflix in 2019. In January 2020, Netflix renewed the show for a third season set to air on October 15, 2021. Before the show’s third season premiered, Netflix announced that it was renewing the show for a fourth season. Filming for the fourth season of You began on March 21, 2022, in London and ended on August 27, 2022.

You is produced by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television, now Warner Bros. Television. The show has been nominated for several awards including the Saturn Award for Best Streaming Horror & Thriller Series, the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Villain, and more. Now, with the fourth season almost here, here’s everything you need to know about You Season 4 from the plot to the release date.

What Is You Season 4 About?

The official synopsis for You Season 4 has not yet been released but based on the teaser, we can confirm that Joe is now in London under a new identity. He now goes by Professor Jonathan Moore and is trying to blend into the world of academia but knowing Joe, it’s not going to be easy.

Is There A Trailer For You Season 4?

Netflix released the first teaser for You Season 4 on September 24, 2022, during its TUDUM showcase event. In the teaser, Joe lets us know he's no longer the lovable bookstore manager in New York, the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs. He's gone through a bit of refinement and is now Professor Johnathan Moore. He explains that living in London has helped him "bury the past" and so, gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time, he just wants to focus on academia and keep his extracurricular activities professional. But, the various shots of new characters as Joe narrates, indicate that his new life in London might not be as drama-free as he would like.

When Will You Season 4 Be Released?

You Season 4 is slated to be released on Netflix in two parts. The first part will premiere on February 10, 2023, while the second part will premiere on March 10, 2023.

Can You Watch You Season 4 Without Netflix?

You Season 4 will be released exclusively on Netflix so if you want to watch the final season of the show, you have to subscribe to Netflix. You subscribe to Netflix’s Basic, Standard, or Premium plan for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

Where Can You Stream The Previous Seasons of You?

You Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are available on Netflix, so you can stream the show’s previous episodes while you prep yourself for the new ones.

Who’s In The Cast Of You Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Penn Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg (or “Professor Johnathan Moore”). Badgley is best known for playing Dan Humphery in the teen drama show, Gossip Girl. He has also been in movies such as The Stepfather and Easy A as well as TV shows such as The Mountain and The Bedford Diaries. Tati Gabrielle will also return to reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy. Last season ended with Marienne escaping with her daughter, but it seems her journey with Joe Goldberg has not yet ended. Gabrielle is best known for her roles in TV shows. She played Gaia in the sci-fi show, The 100 and Prudence in the supernatural horror show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The teaser for You Season 4 also introduced us to some new faces. Lukas Gage, who is best known for his role in shows such as American Vandal and Euphoria will be joining the cast of You Season 4. Other cast members joining the new season are Amy-Leigh Hickman, Charlotte Ritchie, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates.

One cast member who we probably won’t see this new season is Victoria Pedretti. If you can recall, the last season ended in a fight to the death between Joe and Love, which ended with Joe stabbing her with a lethal dose of aconite and burning down the house with her inside. But, we have seen Joe’s ex-lover haunt him before, so we could see Victoria Pedretti’s character return in a ghostly form.