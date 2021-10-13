It looks like there will be more body bags in Joe Goldberg’s future.

The long-awaited third season of the suspenseful series You premieres this Friday, October 15, on Netflix. However, fans will not be in suspense over whether or not it will be coming back afterward, because the streamer has already renewed You for Season 4. The series took to Twitter and Netflix’s official YouTube channel to break the news with a creepy video very much in line with the series' insane tendencies. Attached to the video is the phrase “You Season 4 is in the [body] bag." In the video, our main conflicted antagonist Joe (Penn Badgley) proclaims in a series of edited clips, “ I just want to be good enough for you."

Throughout the 57 second video, we see glimpses of the series' past, with characters like Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Candace (Ambyr Childers), Peach (Shay Mitchell), and Joe’s current flame Love (Victoria Pedretti) all reminding us of the distressing events of the past two seasons. Everything was “4 You” as the video ends up repeating itself over and over again, with the stylish plug of the number 4 replacing the word until the text finally switches itself to “You 4”.

When we last saw Joe on You, his hand was forced by his equally insane girlfriend Love, who was revealed to be pregnant with their child, to move to the suburbs to raise their new family. Joe has dealt with a lot of crazy things including multiple murders and kidnappings, but being a father might be his most daunting challenge to date.

The series is executive produced by Sera Gamble, who also serves as showrunner, and Greg Berlanti, and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes. Season 4 will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo also serve as executive producers.

Season 3 of You premieres this Friday on Netflix with all 10 episodes and also stars Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Saffron Burrows, and Tati Gabrielle.

No release date for Season 4 has been confirmed yet, but you can check out the announcement video from Netflix below:

