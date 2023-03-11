You Season 4 Part 2 is officially out in the world, throwing all sorts of chaos at viewers. In the second batch of episodes, Joe (Penn Badgley) made it his mission to prove that Rhys (Ed Speleers) is the "Eat the Rich" killer. As he did, Rhys tried to befriend Joe and convince him that he is one too. However, Part 2 wasn't notable solely because of its twists. It also saw Badgley make the jump from actor to director. To celebrate Badgley's latest achievement, Netflix shared some behind-the-scenes images of Badgley directing Episode 9 of the season.

Paired with the caption "[T]hank you dad," the images feature Badgley behind the camera rather than in front of it. One photo shows him sitting in his designated "Joe" chair, with a stack of books (of course) sitting next to him. The second one is a close-up shot of him looking through a camera in full director mode. Finally, a third photo shows off that directing credit as it appears in the episode's early credits.

The Badgley-directed episode, titled "She's Not There," put Joe through the wringer as he was forced to confront his past in order to save the life of someone in his present. It follows Joe as he begins to fully realize the extent of his dissociation, and he races to remember and retrace his steps while still trying to convince himself that he can be decent. The episode features an intense dream sequence that reunites Joe with some familiar faces who serve to remind Joe about the bad things he's done in his life. Meanwhile, Kate (Charlott Ritchie) butts heads with her father (Greg Kinnear) and trying to help Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), while Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) gets closer to the truth about Joe.

Image via Netflix

Penn Badgley Enjoyed the Challenge of Directing

Though the episode was Badgley's first time directing, he told Entertainment Weekly that "it was very intuitive." Naturally, directing came with its own set of challenges on top of acting, including trying to prepare for and edit an episode. He touched on directing returning cast members, and other actors as well, saying: "I especially enjoyed being able to direct the other actors. The irony in television is that you don't have that much time where you get to work directly with the actors. It was very special."

All episodes of You are streaming now on Netflix. Check out the BTS images below: