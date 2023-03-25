As Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) abandons the upper echelons of suburban California for the bustling city of London, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) is the sole familiar face among a new cast of characters in You Season 4. Though she appears to have been written off the show at the start of Part 1, Marienne unexpectedly becomes the hero of Part 2 when she teams up with Joe's student Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) after the big reveal that Joe has been keeping Marienne captive all along.

Who Is Marienne Bellamy in 'You'?

Image via Netflix

We are first introduced to Marienne in Season 3 after Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) have moved to the wealthy, fictional California suburb of Madre Linda with their newborn son Henry. When Joe starts volunteering at their local library, he quickly becomes obsessed with Marienne (Gabrielle) and has an affair with her. Like the other women Joe has stalked in the past, Marienne is beautiful and smart but unique in that at first, she’s apprehensive of Joe’s charming ways. Once they get to know each other, Joe and Marienne bond over their difficult childhoods in the foster care system. When she confides in him that she’s a recovering drug addict and stuck in a fierce custody battle with her abusive ex-husband, Joe takes matters into his own hands and murders her ex-husband. As the season draws to a close, the two of them plan to run away to Paris together, but when Love informs her of Joe’s murderous past, Marienne flees to Paris with her daughter Juliette (Dallas Skye).

RELATED: 'You' Season 4 Part 2 Completely Changes How We Watch Part 1

At the start of Season 4, Joe finally locates Marienne in London, expecting her to be happy to see him. He chases her down but ultimately lets her go after she begs him to spare her for the sake of her daughter. Joe makes a new commitment to stop killing and stalking people, so we're led to believe that Joe letting Marienne go back to Paris was one of his first attempts at being a better person and leaving his violent past behind him. In the biggest twist since Love was revealed to be a killer herself, we learn that Joe has been the Eat The Rich Killer all along and has had Marienne locked in his infamous glass cage for the duration of the season. The Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers) that Joe was getting to know all season never really existed, and was actually a hallucinated personification of Joe's alternate, murderous personality (very Fight Club). This hallucination first appears after he kidnaps Marienne, leaving him with no memory of doing so and Marienne trapped underground for days with no food.

Marienne Is Joe's Only Survivor (for Now)

Image via Netflix

It's a recurring theme that any character who grows suspicious of Joe turns up dead sooner or later, but Season 4 pulls yet another fake-out in Part 2. Joe uses Marienne’s history of addiction against her and leaves a bottle of pills in her cage, tempting her to relapse. When he returns, he finds her dead from an apparent overdose, but in reality, Marienne only appears to be dead. Joe's student and murder mystery aficionado Nadia has grown suspicious of him, and after breaking into his apartment, discovers a clue that leads her to the location where Joe has been holding Marienne captive. The two women devise a plan to stage Marienne's suicide by injecting her with a drug that slows down her heartbeat just enough to make her appear dead. Once Joe discovers her body and dumps her body on a park bench, Nadia wakes her up and Marienne is finally able to go back to Paris to be with her daughter.

Believing Marienne to be dead, Season 4 ends with Joe pursuing his relationship with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) who is willing to use her tremendous wealth and power to clear his name, allowing him to live a cushy new life free of consequences. With the forthcoming fifth and final season just announced, Marienne being able to escape Joe not once but twice, was the fourth season's one real triumph. With Season 4 introducing us to a group London's largely deplorable elite, Marienne's return brings a stark contrast, giving viewers someone we already recognize and want to root for. She's an artist and mother who's been through a lot and is willing to do anything to create a better life for her daughter, so her returning to Paris is the only semblance of a happy ending we get in Season 4.

It's satisfying to see Marienne team up with Nadia to take Joe down. Nadia also comes from a working class background and notably, her and Marienne are the only two women of color in the fourth season, so there's a sense of solidarity between the two of them as they work together to free Marienne. It's especially refreshing after we've seen women turn against each other in previous seasons because of Joe, to see women teaming up just to escape with their lives.