If anything has been learned from three seasons of Netflix's smash hit serial killer drama You, it's that there is one thing Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has a certified soft spot for, intelligent women. Having previously worked as a bookstore manager, he has a special appreciation for those who lean into their intellect and his reel of previous lovers-turned-victims all seemingly follow this pattern. With season four set to see Joe in London under the guise of his latest persona as lecturer Professor Moore, it looks like London might not be quite the change he's been looking for after all with his "star pupil", Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), being the most recent student to catch his attention.

In a brand-new video shared on Instagram, a very studious Nadia is put under the spotlight, as she types away on her laptop and raises her hand eagerly. In a monologue akin to the same one audiences have heard countless times throughout the show when Joe is pulling apart a person's true nature, a very impressed Joe unpicks Nadia's traits. “Ah, Nadia, my star pupil," he declares. "Even in the lush landscape of academia, you still manage to be a breath of fresh air. Not if you ask your classmates. In the words of Ernest Hemingway: ‘Happiness in intelligent people is the rarest thing I know.’”

Although Joe does not allude to Nadia having any manipulative qualities, as he did previously with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), he appears to have made a mental note of Nadia's deeply buried misery. Clearly unpopular with her peers, Nadia seems to be the type of person who spends most of her time alone making her a perfect candidate to being London's allusive "Eat The Rich Killer." One thing we've learned from the trailer, in particular, is that this new serial killer appears to have their eyes focused on Joe and his secret bloody life. Hence, Nadia could be a viable candidate as she is known to keep herself to herself and has for some reason earned the disapproval of all her rowdy elitist peers.

Image via Netflix

That being said, any of the eleven members in Joe's class could be out to expose him. Other strong contenders are Kate, who he suspects could be "hiding more than I am" and heiress Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), who's offline character Joe is yet to decipher. Of course, it can't be ignored that there is one person (that we know of) that actually knows what Joe is capable of and that is Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). There is certainly a strong case for her to want to exact revenge after she was forced to flee life in the suburbs to get away from Joe...only to be followed to the other side of the world and wind up with him as her teacher. There is also a reel of other class members that we know nothing about just yet so for all we know, it could be a team effort.

You can decide for yourself in the upcoming season of You season four. The show will hit Netflix in two parts with the first dropping on February 9, 2023 and the second on March 9, 2023. You can check out the new video below.