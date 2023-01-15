Is there anything scarier than a serial killer targeting you? Perhaps one relating to you. Season four of the Penn Badgley-led thriller You is shaping up to send both Joe Goldberg and audiences alike into unknown territory. Up until now, the score has been very much the same, Joe likes a girl and ultimately ends up killing her when she discovers his true murderous nature and shockingly can't accept it. However, the upcoming installment of Netflix's serial killer saga is slated to see Joe become a fish out of water as he navigates life under his new identity Professor Moore, attempts to make amends with the woman he stalked halfway across the world, and tries to avoid becoming the next name on another killer's list. Ironically, Joe is set to be caught up in a whodunit scenario all of his own whilst trying not to become a part of the mystery himself. In what seems to be a component of his elaborate investigation, Joe is forced to slowly unpack the deepest depths of all his students, next on the list being Rhys (Ed Speleers).

In a brand new clip shared on the official You Instagram page, Rhys takes center stage as he profusely hammers away at the keys on his typewriter, clearly engrossed in his work. Hinting at glimmers of various sides to his personality, the video also shows Rhys offering a slightly unnerving, yet still charismatic smirk, almost as if he's gotten away with something he shouldn't have. “Finally someone I can relate to, Rhys Montrose," Joe narrates. "By some unconventional turn of events we both went from the bottom of society to the social stratosphere. It’s nice to see someone else level-headed here.” If Joe's sympathies towards Rhys weren't apparent enough, the caption for the video reads: "Rhys Montrose, a good man in a cruel world." It's difficult to ignore the fact that Rhys is the only member of Joe's class thus far to earn his total approval, comradery even. Granted, this appears to be mostly because Joe resonates with him in alarming magnitude and perhaps that which unifies them goes beyond their shared ability to climb the social ladder.

If there does happen to be more to Rhys, namely in the murderous sense, it's possible that is where the real connection is coming from. Also, we already know London is set to be taken by storm as a new serial murderer called the "Eat The Rich Killer" embarks on a bloody spree of his own and for some reason seems to now have their sights on Joe. Rhys could be the perfect one to blindside Joe given that he has a special soft spot for him.

So far, we've already seen some suspicion from Joe thrown toward several of the women in his class - one or two of which he is seemingly set to embark on a romantic journey with. Whether that is a mere fling or a full-blown Joe-sized obsessive-turned-deadly-romance is not yet clear. This includes "cold" Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), "genuinely nice" Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and his "star pupil", Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman). There is also the possibility that none of the members of Joe's class are behind the spree of murders and someone from his lengthy past has finally caught up with him. Avid watchers of You will recall the long line of bodies Joe has buried over the seasons, not just lovers but friends of lovers, people who got in the way of his love, and just people who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Season three also wrapped with Joe murdering his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) after she got in the way of his romance with Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). It's viable that someone from Love's life could be after Joe or perhaps it's Marienne seeking vengeance or maybe - in a real plot twist - Love herself in a shock return from the dead.

Hopefully, we'll get all the answers in Season 4 of You. The show is set to land on Netflix in two parts, the first half on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023. You can check out the brand-new teaser below.