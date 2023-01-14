For most serial killers it's their hate you should be most afraid of but with Joe Goldberg, it's his love that's truly deadly. Penn Badgley-led psychological thriller You is amongst Netflix's best-performing shows and Joe's central character is the primary reason why. Steering away from most traditional serial killer tropes, Joe doesn't get his thrill from the killing part, in fact, in many ways it only ends up inconveniencing him. His obsession is in the elaborate discovery and fantasy he creates around a person. In a matter of moments, they go from a random stranger to the so-called love of his life. From what has been unveiled so far, season four doesn't look to be any different. Instead, Joe, who has adopted a new identity as a university teacher Professor Moore, now has a plethora of women to choose from. It looks like the latest woman on his radar is his student Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper).

In a new video shared on the You Instagram page, Joe is heard narrating a string of glamorous Phoebe's qualities as she struts around in a champagne gold fringe dress whilst holding a bottle of bubbly. “Lady Phoebe, a testament to what it takes to hold a title these days," he croons in his signature voice. "And there are many titles you hold: heiress, socialite tabloid, sensation and also genuinely nice, kind and charitable…allegedly. But how do you act when no one else is watching?” In stark contradiction to the way he's heard describing Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), another student from his class, Joe's perception of Phoebe appears to be largely positive. Where he previously described Kate as "the human embodiment of an iceberg," he makes a point of hailing Phoebe's "genuine" qualities. Even the accusatory tone is much softer when it comes to Phoebe, it's more laced with intrigue rather than with suspicion as it is with Kate.

The comparison is particularly noteworthy because both Phoebe and Kate are tipped to be in the running as potential flames Joe pursues in this season. In the trailer, he is seen meandering through dangerously flirty territory with both women. This is all whilst he desperately attempts to prove to Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) - the woman he flew around the world looking for - that he is vastly different from the man that killed his own wife (and several various other people).

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'You' Season 4: Joe Goldberg May Have Met His Match in New Clip

There is certainly an air of uncertainty shrouding You Season 4 because this is the first time Joe has had so many prospects lined up in front of him. Given Joe's very imaginative mind, even the slightest hint of interest has proven to be quite the molotov cocktail in the past. Not only that but he now has to decipher one, who is running around London on a killing spree all of their own and two, why he is next on their hit list.

You season four will air in two parts on Netflix. The first half lands on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023. You can check out the new video below.