If you can count on Netflix's hit thriller You for one thing then it's a certified bloodbath. Over the previous three seasons of the show, audiences have witnessed a string of women fall victim to the curse of Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) affections, typically resulting in them being buried. However, in a true twist of fate, the upcoming installment is set to see Joe go from hunter to prey as a new serial killer sweeps London. Ahead of the show's arrival, a string of suspects has been put under the spotlight.

In a new video shared on the official You Instagram page, 11 students from Professor Moore's (Joe's latest persona) class are pulled into question. First, up in the reel is Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) who looks up at the camera innocently, she is quickly followed by an overly arrogant Adam (Lukas Gage), a self-indulgent Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and a studious Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman). Also included in the line-up are Rhys (Ed Speleers), who is seen aggressively typing away, a nervous Simon (Aidan Cheng), selfie-queen Sophie (Niccy Lin), camera-loving Gemma (Eve Austin), chic Blessing (Ozioma Whenu), an overtly relaxed Connie (Dario Coates) and an alarmingly nervous Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). In a nod to the tenuous nature of the class, the caption reads: "These suspects are anything but usual."

Of the reel of characters amongst those suspected to be the illusive "Eat The Rich Killer," three stand out, Kate, Phoebe and Marienne. Marienne is an obvious one because she fled the suburbs of America to get away from Joe when she found out about just how deadly his love can be. In fact, she was the reason Joe decided to pick up and head to the U.K to begin with. Meanwhile, Kate and Phoebe are two new additions set to become romantically involved with Professor Moore in some capacity, either due to a quick fling - as it seems to be with glamorous Phoebe - or through a more intellectual connection - as with Kate. That being said, not much is known about the other characters so anything is really possible. Also, in the recently released trailer, audiences witnessed Joe's super-elite class indulge in a series of questionable vices. Who knows, perhaps murder is another one of them?

Image via Netflix

This upcoming season of You is slated to push Joe to his limit like never before. As well as vowing to change for Marienne in an intense confrontation, he is also forced to navigate his desire to latch on to anyone who shows the slightest interest in him, in this case at least two of his students. If that wasn't enough, Joe is also very much contending with the reality of being in a very public job for the first time ever meaning his crimes certainly won't go unnoticed. Plus, he's now being stalked by a serial killer of his own. How will Joe's internal monologue handle all of that?

You season four will hit Netflix in two parts. The first half drops on February 9, 2023, and the second on March 9, 2023. You can check out the suspect reel below.