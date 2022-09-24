As part of today’s TUDUM event, Netflix unveiled the first trailer and the release date for Season 4 of You, the hit series starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg. The new trailer gives us a peek at the cast joining the series for Season 4 while also revealing further details about the next chapter of Joe’s bloodsoaked story.

Following the shocking events of Season 3, the next season of You will serve as a new beginning for Joe as he crosses the pond and builds a new life in London. In England, Joe adopts a new identity as Professor Jonathan Moore, using his encyclopedic knowledge about books to blend in with the intellectual cast of London. In the trailer, Joe promises he’s keeping his extracurricular activities strictly professional. Still, we know he can’t control himself and will soon start to commit gruesome crimes in the name of love.

Some of Joe’s potential victims are Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), who returns after escaping with her daughter at the end of Season 3. Other newcomers introduced in the trailer are Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), new regular characters that might catch Joe’s attention. The trailer also introduces Ed Speleers as Rhys, Joe’s new colleague. There are also new friends in Joe’s social circle, people he seems to despise but still keeps close by for appearances. These include Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Lukas Gage as Adam, Niccy Lin as Sophie, Aidan Cheng as Simon, Eve Austin as Gemma, Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, and Dario Coates as Connie.

As for when we’ll be able to watch Season 4 of You, Netflix took a note from Joe’s playbook and decided to chop the season in two. The first part of Season 4 will come in February, while the second and final part will come in March. Yes, the wait is long, but since the show has already wrapped filming in London, we can expect more details about the upcoming season to emerge in the next few months. Hopefully, You might even get an early renewal for Season 5. That wouldn’t be unprecedented, as the Season 4 renewal came one week before Season 3’s release.

The first three seasons of You are available right now on Netflix. The first part of Season 4 comes to Netflix on February 10, 2023. Part 2 will follow on March 10, 2023. Check out the new trailer below.